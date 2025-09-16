Biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation comes one step closer

Employment Rights Bill returns to the Commons

Employment Rights Bill returns to the Commons, marking another step towards transformation of workers’ rights

Legislation will establish day one rights to parental leave, end exploitative zero-hours contracts and strengthen statutory sick pay

Reforms will put more money in people’s pockets and improve living standards, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change

Workers across the country came one step closer to the biggest single upgrade of employment rights in a generation as the Employment Rights Bill returned to the House of Commons yesterday.

The government will overturn amendments tabled by the Lords which would have weakened the Bill, including watering down the day one protection from unfair dismissal and limiting those able to benefit from the ban on exploitative zero hours contracts.

Fifteen million people, half of all workers, are set to benefit from the Bill, which will establish day one rights to parental and bereavement leave, include sick pay for up to 1.3 million of the lowest earners, and end unscrupulous fire and rehire practices.

These reforms will put an end to insecure work, unfair pay and poor working conditions, putting more money in people’s pockets and improving living standards.

Strong workers’ rights go hand in hand with a strong economy, and this landmark Bill will extend the employment protections already given by the best British companies, creating the right conditions for long-term sustainable growth.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

“This Government is delivering the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation. “Our Employment Rights Bill is good for workers, good for businesses and good for the economy. “It’s a core part of our agenda to make people better off and will make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle yesterday said:

“We are relentlessly focused on making people feel better off and putting more money into their pockets. Giving workers more security in the workplace is good for the economy. It promotes prosperity, enabling people to be more active consumers and exercise more control over their lives. “Businesses have been consulted every step of the way and will continue to be. We are focused on building an economy with a new social partnership - workers, businesses and government fixing the foundations and that starts with security at work.”

The Bill’s return to the Commons follows extensive engagement with business and trade unions to ensure that the legislation is firmly pro-business and pro-worker, and that businesses have the certainty they need to plan for the future. This will continue as the Bill progresses through Parliament.