NHS Wales
|Printable version
Bilingual app launched to help people quit smoking in Wales
A new app will offer free, bilingual and personalised support to help people quit smoking for good across Wales.
Public Health Wales’ new Help Me Quit (HMQ) mobile app, provides an additional route for people who want to quit with flexible, digital support, including those who may not want to use traditional stop smoking services.
Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease amongst adults over 35 in Wales, responsible for an average of 3,845 deaths, which is 10 per cent of all deaths in this age group and more than 17,000 hospital admissions each year.
While smoking rates continue to fall, many people still attempt to quit without support, despite evidence showing that using specialist NHS stop smoking services gives people their best chance of quitting for good.
The app launches on No Smoking Day (Wednesday 11 March 2026), a national day that encourages and motivates people to take the first step towards a healthier, smokefree life.
It offers evidence-based behavioural support that people can use 24/7, and it signposts users to specialist Help Me Quit services for further support. It also allows users to set a quit date, log if they smoke and when, record motivations, and track progress over time. Built-in tools include a calculator showing money saved and health improvements since quitting, alongside motivational content such as videos to help people manage cravings and triggers.
This launch supports Public Health Wales’ wider call to make healthy choices easier in everyday life. Creating environments where tobacco and vaping products are less visible, less appealing and no longer seen as a normal part of daily life helps people who are trying to quit and prevents future generations from starting.
Chris Emmerson, Consultant in Public Health, Public Health Wales, said: “This new app gives people in Wales a powerful new tool to help them stop smoking. We know many smokers want to quit, but many try on their own without support.
“The Help Me Quit app brings evidence-based behavioural support directly into people’s hands—whenever and wherever they need it. We are delighted to launch the app on No Smoking Day, a time when so many people are motivated to make a positive change to improve their health.”
Jim McManus, Executive Director of Health and Wellbeing, Public Health Wales, added: “The app complements our existing Help Me Quit services and provides a simple starting point for anyone thinking about stopping. Whether someone wants to quit today, next week or is just exploring their options, the app guides them every step of the way. If users need extra help, the app makes it easy to connect directly with our dedicated stop smoking advisors.”
The HMQ app will continue to evolve over time, using feedback and evidence to strengthen the support available for people across Wales who want to quit.
Get the app
- Visit: helpmequit.wales
- Download: Available on the App Store and Google Play
- Scan: QR code on campaign posters and partner materials
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/bilingual-app-launched-to-help-people-quit-smoking-in-wales/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
WHO re‑designates Public Health Wales Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Well-being10/03/2026 09:20:00
Public Health Wales is celebrating the re-designation of its Policy and International Health Directorate as a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Well-being. This reaffirms Wales’ position as a global leader in shaping policies, strategies and investments with health, well-being and equity at the heart.
Almost Half of Dementia Cases Could Be Prevented Through Lifestyle Changes04/03/2026 09:15:00
Public Health Wales is highlighting the importance of brain health following a review of international evidence showing that up to 45 percent of dementia cases could be prevented.
Better mental wellbeing linked to better heart health26/02/2026 14:15:00
Better mental wellbeing is linked to improved heart health, with new evidence showing it is associated with lower cardiovascular mortality and reduced risk factors such as high blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol levels.
Tooth decay in young children in Wales continues to fall, but inequalities remain24/02/2026 11:15:00
New findings from the NHS Wales Dental Epidemiology Programme show that the oral health of School Year One children in Wales continues to improve, with fewer experiencing tooth decay than in previous years.
Wales leads globally in recognising social connections as a public health priority.18/02/2026 14:10:00
Public Health Wales has published a new report examining loneliness, social isolation and social connection across the nation, drawing on findings from the 2025 flagship report from the World Health Organization’s Commission on Social Connection.
Welsh public backs stronger support for women's health and well-being after pregnancy11/02/2026 15:05:00
New findings from Public Health Wales’s latest Time to Talk Public Health survey show strong public support for the provision of health and well-being support for women in the year after pregnancy.
Flood risks are increasing across Wales – Public Health Wales offers advice on how to best prepare06/02/2026 16:15:00
An increase in flood risk is one of the biggest climate-related health risks in Wales, with Public Health Wales urging people to be prepared and giving advice on how to find out if you are at risk and what to do next.
Investigation into food poisoning incident at The Corner House Inn concludes05/02/2026 16:15:00
Public Health Wales has confirmed that the investigation into a food poisoning incident linked to The Corner House Inn in Llangynwyd, near Maesteg, has now concluded.
North Wales Comes Together to Transform Diabetes Care and Prevention03/02/2026 14:15:00
Families and individuals from across North Wales have been invited by NHS Wales, to help reshape diabetes care at an innovative 'hackathon' event – as figures reveal the condition now affects one in five adults across Wales.