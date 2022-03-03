Welsh Government
|Printable version
Bilingual educational resources company to be created by Wales, for Wales
This World Book Day, Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced plans to set up a bilingual educational resources company.
The new venture will ensure a range of Welsh and bilingual language resources are available to support the new Curriculum for Wales.
The company will help schools and practitioners create resources that support their local curriculum as schools prepare for the introduction of the new Curriculum for Wales. It will be an easily recognisable ‘go-to’ service that will help teachers, publishers, stakeholders and other organisations to work together to create the most useful resources possible for schools and learners. This will help ensure a more strategically coordinated approach to commissioning educational resources.
Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
It’s really exciting to see the creation of an educational resources company by Wales, for Wales. It’s vital that we have the right resources available to support the new curriculum, and that these resources are available in English and Welsh at the same time.
World Book Day is all about changing lives through reading. This new venture will offer support a wide variety of relevant, Wales-focused educational materials, to support our learners and teachers.
New materials will be developed in line with the principles and the ethos of the new curriculum. Teachers and learners will have better access to relevant, suitable resources for the Curriculum for Wales.
The Minister has agreed to the commencement of a public appointments process to recruit a Chair and Board members as well as a Strategic Director. The company is expected to be fully operational from 1 April 2023.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/bilingual-educational-resources-company-be-created-wales-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Devolved nations criticise “unwelcome and unnecessary” UK Government plans to drop Human Rights Act03/03/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh and Scottish Governments have described the UK Government’s plans to replace the Human Rights Act with a Bill of Rights as an “ideologically motivated attack on freedoms and liberties.”
Supporting the people of Ukraine03/03/2022 13:33:00
How you can help and support the people of Ukraine.
Childcare Offer extended as providers receive funding boost.03/03/2022 11:05:00
The Childcare Offer will be extended to parents in education and training and parents on adoption leave, the Welsh Government has announced.
New tax rules for second homes03/03/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced an increase to the maximum level of council tax premiums for second homes, as well as new local tax rules for holiday lets.
Best of Welsh tech sector to be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai02/03/2022 14:05:00
Leading Welsh technology and cyber organisations yesterday delivered a technology summit with delegation joining the event to explore trade opportunities.
Welsh budget to tackle the climate emergency and strengthen public services02/03/2022 12:43:00
The Welsh Government yesterday published its three-year budget to strengthen public services, tackle the climate and nature emergencies, and improve educational opportunities.
Final Local Government Settlement 2022-2302/03/2022 11:05:00
Following yesterday’s announcement of the Welsh Government’s Final Budget, I am publishing details of the core funding allocations for local authorities for the forthcoming financial year through the Final Local Government Revenue and Capital Settlements for 2022-23 (the Settlement).
First Minister announces £4 million of aid for Ukraine02/03/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government will provide £4 million in financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help support those in desperate need.
Major new projects announced to grow Welsh language01/03/2022 14:05:00
To mark St David’s Day, Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced 11 new capital projects to support the growth of the Welsh language.
“We want Wales to be a wonderful place to grow up, live and work, now and in the future” – Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan.01/03/2022 11:05:00
Children and young people to be at the heart of decision making, as Welsh Government sets out how it will make Wales a wonderful place to grow up, live and work.