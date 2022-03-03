Bilingual educational resources company to be created by Wales, for Wales

This World Book Day, Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced plans to set up a bilingual educational resources company.

The new venture will ensure a range of Welsh and bilingual language resources are available to support the new Curriculum for Wales.

The company will help schools and practitioners create resources that support their local curriculum as schools prepare for the introduction of the new Curriculum for Wales. It will be an easily recognisable ‘go-to’ service that will help teachers, publishers, stakeholders and other organisations to work together to create the most useful resources possible for schools and learners. This will help ensure a more strategically coordinated approach to commissioning educational resources.

Jeremy Miles yesterday said:

It’s really exciting to see the creation of an educational resources company by Wales, for Wales. It’s vital that we have the right resources available to support the new curriculum, and that these resources are available in English and Welsh at the same time. World Book Day is all about changing lives through reading. This new venture will offer support a wide variety of relevant, Wales-focused educational materials, to support our learners and teachers.

New materials will be developed in line with the principles and the ethos of the new curriculum. Teachers and learners will have better access to relevant, suitable resources for the Curriculum for Wales.

The Minister has agreed to the commencement of a public appointments process to recruit a Chair and Board members as well as a Strategic Director. The company is expected to be fully operational from 1 April 2023.