Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England

Find out about the latest bird flu situation in England and guidance for bird keepers and the public.

Latest situation

Further update 5 November 2024

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N5 has been confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire. All poultry on the infected premises will be humanely culled. A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been put in place surrounding the premises.

Check if you’re in a bird flu disease zone on the map.

If you’re in a bird flu disease control zone you must follow the rules for that zone and check if you need a licence to move poultry, poultry by-products, eggs, material or mammals.

In line with World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) rules, this means Great Britain is no longer free from highly pathogenic avian influenza. Northern Ireland continues to have self-declared zonal freedom from highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Practicing good biosecurity at all times protects the health and welfare of your birds and for commercial keepers will help protect your business from HPAI and other diseases.

Find out what you can do to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading and how to spot and report suspicion of avian influenza in poultry or other captive birds.

All bird keepers are urged to remain vigilant and take action to protect their birds following a further increase in the avian influenza (‘bird flu’) risk levels in Great Britain.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N5 and H5N1 have been detected in wild birds in Great Britain this autumn.

The risk level of HPAI H5 in wild birds has increased from medium to high.

The risk level in poultry:

where good biosecurity is consistently applied at all times has increased from very low to low with low uncertainty

where there is suboptimal or poor biosecurity remains assessed as low but is heightened with high uncertainty

While findings of HPAI in wild birds during recent years have been dominated by the H5N1 virus strain, the finding of HPAI H5N5 was likely this season and follows previous findings in Great Britain and recent detections of the strain in continental Europe.

Further information on the evidence which supports these risk levels can be found in our risk and outbreak assessments.

All bird keepers must remain vigilant and practise stringent biosecurity to protect the health and welfare of their birds. Find out how to protect your birds in our biosecurity guidance.

New registration requirements for bird keepers in Great Britain

On 19 March the government announced new measures to help protect the poultry sector from bird flu.

All bird flu cases and disease control zones

The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N5 of the current outbreak was confirmed in England on the 5 November 2024.

Whilst there have been no cases of HPAI confirmed in Wales or Scotland during this outbreak. In line with World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) rules, Great Britain is no longer free from highly pathogenic avian influenza.

No cases of HPAI have been confirmed in Northern Ireland this season and Northern Ireland continues to have WOAH self-declared zonal freedom from highly pathogenic avian influenza.

While HPAI H5N1 has been detected in wild birds in Great Britain there have been no detections of HPAI H5N1 in poultry or other captive birds this season.

Find details of all bird flu cases and disease zones in England.

The table below lists the number of cases of HPAI H5N5 during the current outbreak.

England: 1

Scotland: 0

Wales: 0

Northern Ireland: 0

The last outbreak of HPAI in poultry and other captive birds in the UK occurred on 14 February 2024.

Find details of previous bird flu cases and disease zones in England.

Find details of previous bird flu cases in Scotland, cases in Wales and cases in Northern Ireland.

Find details and assessments of past outbreaks in Great Britain in the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s outbreak epidemiology reports.

Bird flu guidance

Find out how to:

Find out when game birds are kept or wild and the rules you need to follow if you keep, release or catch them up.

You can read guidance about:

Bird gatherings

Gatherings of all types of poultry and other captive birds including gatherings of anseriformes (ducks, geese and swans) are currently permitted. You need to follow the requirements of the poultry gathering general licence and notify the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) at least 7 days before the event.

You can read the updated risk assessment on the likelihood of spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 associated with bird fairs, shows, markets, sales and other gatherings.

Vaccines

You cannot vaccinate poultry or most captive birds against bird flu in England.

You can only vaccinate zoo birds in England if you meet eligibility criteria and get authorisation from APHA. Only zoos or collections holding a current zoo licence can apply for vaccination.

Defra continues to invest in bird flu research and monitors the situation globally.

We work with the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) to monitor the development of vaccines for birds.

Find out more information on avian influenza (bird flu) vaccination and the work of the avian influenza vaccination taskforce.

Risk levels and outbreak assessments

The risk of HPAI H5 in wild birds in Great Britain is assessed as high (event occurs very often).

The risk of poultry exposure to HPAI H5 in Great Britain is assessed as:

low (event is rare but does occur) but heightened (with high uncertainty) where there is suboptimal or poor biosecurity

low (event is rare but does occur) (with low uncertainty) where good biosecurity is consistently applied at all times

Find details of the evidence that supported these decisions in the:

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advise that bird flu is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

Wild birds

Find out how to report dead wild birds.

Defra has set out practical information to support land managers, the public and ornithological and environmental organisations in their response to the growing threat of bird flu.

The mitigation strategy for avian influenza in wild birds in England and Walesexplains how these groups, together with the government and its delivery partners, can reduce the impact on wild bird populations whilst protecting public health, the wider environment and the rural economy.

Landowners, local authorities and other organisations can download and print bird flu posters to display on site when there is a risk of bird flu or if bird flu has been detected in the area.

Check the:

You can find out more about:

Feeding wild birds

You can feed wild birds but always wash your hands with soap and water afterwards. Avoid areas that have premises where poultry or captive birds are kept. Wild birds can spread bird flu to captive birds.

If you’re in an avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) you cannot feed wild gamebirds within 500m of a premises with more than 500 poultry or captive birds. Check if you’re in a zone on the bird flu zone map and find out more in the guidance on rules if you keep game birds.

If you feed wild birds in your garden, read advice from the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) to keep feeders and water baths clean. This will help to stop bird flu and other diseases spreading between different birds.

The UK Health Security Agency has said that the risk to the public from this bird flu strain is very low. It mainly affects birds.

Do not touch or move any dead or sick wild birds – find out how to report them.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water if you touch wild bird faeces or feathers. For more advice go to the NHS website.

Mammals

Avian influenza (bird flu) viruses can also infect wild and kept mammals. This is known as influenza of avian origin.

Find out how we monitor the risk of influenza of avian origin in wild mammals.

Check the:

Influenza of avian origin in mammals is notifiable in both wild and kept mammals.

You must report it immediately if you examine or inspect any wild or kept mammal, or analyse samples from any wild or kept mammal or mammal carcase and:

suspect the presence of influenza of avian origin

detect evidence of influenza A virus or antibodies to influenza A virus

Report it immediately by calling:

03000 200 301 if you’re in England

03003 038 268 if you’re in Wales

your local Field Services Office if you’re in Scotland

If you do not report it, you’re breaking the law.

Bird flu webinars

