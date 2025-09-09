Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England

Find out about the latest bird flu situation in England and guidance for bird keepers and the public.

Take action to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading. Be vigilant for signs of disease and report it to keep your birds safe.

Check what zone you’re in on the bird flu disease zone map.

You must:

Latest situation

8 September

Following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance in the zone around the premises near Seaton, East Devon, Devon (AIV 2025/58), the protection zone has ended and the area that formed the zone becomes part of the surveillance zone.

4 September 2025

Following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance in the zone around a premises near Dulverton, Tiverton and Minehead, Somerset (AIV 2025/51), the surveillance zone has been revoked.

20 August 2025

Due to the recent increase in avian influenza cases in game birds and increasing risk of avian influenza, particularly in coastal counties, the avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) with mandatory biosecurity measures has been updated to include additional biosecurity measures for game bird rearers and shoot operators.

These include:

a requirement to cleanse and disinfect vehicles and footwear

a requirement to collect and report dead birds found in the vicinity of release pens

measures to prevent access to feeders and drinkers by wild birds

These measures came into force on 26 August.

Avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ): biosecurity measures

England is in an AIPZ with mandatory biosecurity measures. Poultry gatherings remain banned.

These measures will be in place until further notice. They will be kept under regular review as part of the government’s work to monitor and manage the risks of avian influenza.

Additional measures apply in disease control zones surrounding infected premises where HPAI has been confirmed in poultry or other captive birds.

These measures apply to all bird keepers whether you have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in your garden and are essential to protect your birds from avian influenza.

All bird flu cases and disease control zones

The first case of HPAI H5N1 of the current outbreak was confirmed in:

England on 17 November 2024

Scotland on 10 January 2025

Wales on 24 June 2025

Northern Ireland on 12 February 2025

In line with World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) rules, Great Britain is no longer free from highly pathogenic avian influenza.

On 9 June 2025 the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) approved and published a self-declaration of the recovery of freedom from infection with high pathogenicity avian influenza viruses (HPAI) in poultry for the zone of Northern Ireland. The declaration can be viewed on the WOAH website.

Find details of all bird flu cases and disease zones in England.

