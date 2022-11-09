Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England

Contents:

Latest situation

Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) is in an avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ). By law you must follow strict biosecurity rules to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading. In England you must house your birds to protect them from bird flu.

There have been 98 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in England since 1 October 2022.

There have been 232 cases of (HPAI) H5N1 in England since the H5N1 outbreak started in October 2021.

Further update 8 November

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry on 8 November 2022 at a premises near Tattenhall, Cheshire West & Chester, Cheshire. A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone are in place around the premises. Part of the surveillance zone extends into Wales. All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry on 4 October 2022 at a premises near Faringdon, Vale of White Horse, Oxfordshire (AIV 2022/90) . Following successful completion of disease control activities, the 3km protection zone has ended and the area formed by the protection zone forms part of the surveillance zone.

8 November

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed on 8 September 2022 at a premises near Torpoint, South East Cornwall, Cornwall. Following completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zones, the 3km protection zone has ended and the 10km surveillance zone has been revoked.

Further update 7 November

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry on 7 November 2022 at a premises near Oundle, North Northamptonshire, Northamptonshire. A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone are in place around the premises. All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.

Update 7 November

Mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds are now in force across England.

This means that all bird keepers must house their birds, whatever their type or size (exceptions apply to some zoo birds and other species).

Find details of the measures that apply in England: AIPZ declaration including housing measures.

All bird flu cases and disease zones

Bird flu guidance

Risk levels

The risk of of highly pathogenic (HPAI) avian influenza H5 in wild birds in Great Britain is assessed as very high (the event occurs almost certainly).

The risk of poultry exposure to HPAI H5 in Great Britain is assessed as high (event occurs very often) (with low uncertainty) where there are substantial biosecurity breaches and poor biosecurity and medium (that is event occurs regularly) (with high uncertainty) where good biosecurity is applied.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advise that bird flu is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

Bird flu webinars

Whether you have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock, the avian influenza ‘stop the spread’ webinars explain what you can do to protect your birds.

Free-range and organic status

Eggs

If you’re in a bird flu disease zone with housing measures, you can keep your free-range status if housing measures do not last for more than 16 weeks.

Birds will regain their free-range status when they:

If housing measures last for more than 16 weeks, contact your responsible sector body or organic certification body if you have concerns about losing your organic or free-range status.

Meat

Under EU poultry meat marketing regulations, keepers who are required by government to house their birds can retain their free-range status provided birds have spent a minimum of half their lifetime with either access to outside areas or housed during the fixed 12-week grace period.

If birds are housed for longer than half their lifetimes outside of the 12-week grace period, they can no longer be marketed as free-range.

“Traditional free-range” and “free-range – total freedom” birds ordinarily must have continuous daytime access to open-air runs from a certain age depending on the species. In the case of chickens for “Traditional free range”, it is 6 weeks of age with a minimum age at slaughter of 81 days.

A chicken will lose its ability to acquire “Traditional free-range” status if it is kept housed beyond the 12-week grace period and after the first 6 weeks of its life and will never be able to attain it. For “Free-range – total freedom” birds they must have continuous access to open air runs. They will lose their free-range status if they continue to be housed after the grace period and will never be able to attain “free-range – total freedom” status.

For longer-term concerns about possible loss of status, for example organic or free-range, you should consult the responsible sector body or organic certification body.

Defra policies and contingency plans

Defra controls cases of bird flu by following the:

Defra has set out practical information to support land managers, the public and ornithological and environmental organisations in their response to the growing threat of bird flu.

The mitigation strategy for avian influenza in wild birds in England and Walesexplains how these groups, together with the government and its delivery partners, can reduce the impact of on wild bird populations whilst protecting public health, the wider environment and the rural economy.

Bird flu legislation

The legislation in England includes:

