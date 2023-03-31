Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England

Find out about the latest bird flu situation in England and guidance for bird keepers and the public.

Latest situation

Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) is in an avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ). By law you must follow strict biosecurity rules to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading. In England and Wales the AIPZ also means you must house your birds to protect them from bird flu.

In the United Kingdom, there have been 175 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 since 1 October 2022:

148 cases in England

21 cases in Scotland

5 cases in Wales

1 case in Northern Ireland

There have been 283 cases of (HPAI) H5N1 in England since the H5N1 outbreak started in October 2021.

In the United Kingdom, there has been 1 confirmed case of low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) H7N3 since 1 October 2022. This case was confirmed in Scotland on 20 March 2023.

Check if you’re in a bird flu disease zone on the map.

If you’re in a bird flu disease zone you must follow the rules for that zone and check if you need a licence to move poultry, poultry by-products, eggs, material or mammals.

Further update 30 March

Following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zones, the 3km protection zone has ended and the area that formed the protection zone becomes part of the 10km surveillance zone for a premises near Long Stratton, South Norfolk, Norfolk (AIV 2022/142).

Update 30 March

Defra together with Welsh Government have published our updated Mitigation strategy for avian influenza in wild birds in England and Wales.

The mitigation strategy, originally published in August 2022, provides guidance to conservation charities and land managers including local authorities on how to prepare and respond to suspected and confirmed findings of avian influenza in wild birds. The strategy has been updated to reflect the latest scientific and ornithological evidence and veterinary advice.

Update 28 March

Following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zones, the 3km protection zone has ended and the area that formed the protection zone becomes part of the 10km surveillance zone for a premises near Hatton, South Derbyshire, Derbyshire (AIV 2022/192).

Following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zone, the 10km Surveillance Zone has been revoked for the following:

a premises near Boston, Lincolnshire (AIV 2022/176)

a premises near Sleaford, North Kesteven, Lincolnshire (AIV 2022/113)

All bird flu cases and disease zones

Find details of all bird flu cases and disease zones in England.

Find details of bird flu cases in Scotland, cases in Wales and cases in Northern Ireland.

Bird flu guidance

Find out how to:

Find out when game birds are kept or wild and the rules you need to follow if you keep, release or catch them up.

Vaccines

You cannot vaccinate poultry or most captive birds against bird flu in England.

You can only vaccinate zoo birds in England if you meet eligibility criteria and get authorisation from APHA. Only zoos or collections holding a current zoo licence can apply for vaccination.

Defra continues to invest in bird flu research and monitors the situation globally.

We work with the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) to monitor the development of vaccines for birds.