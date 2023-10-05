Environment Agency
|Printable version
Birmingham angler to pay £443 for illegal fishing
A Birmingham angler was caught fishing without a licence at Riddings Fishery near Grendon, Atherstone, Warwickshire.
- Angler caught fishing without a valid licence at Riddings Fishery near Grendon
- Case brought by Environment Agency’s Fisheries Enforcement team
- Case heard at Northampton magistrates court on 25 September 2023
A Birmingham angler has been ordered to pay a total of £443 after he was caught fishing without a licence by Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officers at Riddings Fishery near Grendon, Atherstone, Warwickshire.
At Northampton magistrates on 25 September 2023, Ethan Woodhall, 21, of Poplar Rise, Birmingham, did not return a plea and the case was proved in his absence.
He was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £88. The offence occurred on 9 April 2023.
Following the verdict, Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency, said:
“These cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the high penalties will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence or in the close season.
“We inspect rod licences throughout the West Midlands and work 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing. For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”
“All income from fishing licence sales is used to fund our work to protect and improve fish stocks, fisheries and the environment. This includes improving habitats for fish, reinvesting money back to facilities and clubs for anglers, tackling illegal fishing and working with partners to encourage more people to give fishing a go.”
Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £6.60 and an annual licence costs from just £33 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday (except public holidays).
The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.
Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.
Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Further Information
The Charge for Ethan Woodhall
On 9 April 2023 at Riddings Fishery, Grendon, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line.
Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/birmingham-angler-to-pay-443-for-illegal-fishing
