Thursday 22 May 2025 @ 11:15
National Crime Agency
Birmingham based solicitor and accountant charged in money laundering investigation

A solicitor and an accountant have been charged with money laundering offences following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Solicitor Akhmed Yakoob, 37, and accountant Nabeel Afzal, 38, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 June to each face three criminal charges.

Yakoob, of Perry Barr, and Azfal, of Edgbaston, both Birmingham, are accused of money laundering; encouraging money laundering; and contravening a requirement to apply customer due diligence measures when establishing a business relationship.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 18 February 2020 and 08 January 2021.

