Birmingham family charged in firearms conspiracy

Seven people have been charged in a National Crime Agency investigation into the supply of firearms in the West Midlands.

The group are believed to have facilitated the purchase of firearms and are suspected of being linked to a loaded pistol and ammunition that was seized from a car in East Birmingham in 2018.

Ameran Zeb Khan, 43, is suspected of playing a leading role in the conspiracy.

His nephew, Sarweeth Rehman, 25, is suspected of conspiring with Zeb Khan to acquire firearms, along with a further three men on the outside; brothers Khaibar Rahman, 34, of Acocks Green and Akbar Rahman, 39, of Sparks Hill, Birmingham and Ahmed Hussain, 25, of South Yardley.

Both Zeb Khan’s daughter and wife, Gulshan Ara, 42 and Ayesha Khan, 20, of Bordesley Green, are suspected of helping their family communicate with the rest of the group from prison.

They were all charged yesterday [3 February] following their arrests in September and are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 1st March 2022.

Paul Boniface, Operations Manager at the NCA, said: “Illegal firearms in the UK only serve to intimidate, incite violence and damage communities.

“Preventing access to their supply remains a priority for the NCA, as well as the prosecution of those responsible for and involved in their supply and control at all levels.”