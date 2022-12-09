Birmingham gang locked up after being caught with loaded gun, knives and sledgehammer

Five men who were arrested at gunpoint in a Birmingham street by National Crime Agency officers and found to be in possession of an array of weapons, including a loaded firearm, have been jailed for a combined 32 years.

Carl Brookes (aged 38) from Northfield, Callum Meah (26) from Stourbridge, Richard Davis (36) from Rednal, Jordan Feeney (28) from Northfield, and Robert Clark (32) from Northfield were held after NCA Armed Operations Unit officers stopped their BMW car in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, on 13 May 2021.

Officers recovered a handgun, ammunition, knives and sledgehammer from the gang. The gun was loaded.

Clark was wearing a rolled up balaclava on his head, and had a knife in his inside pocket.

After being questioned all five were all charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Clark was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon/bladed article.

All five men pleaded guilty and a judge at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (8 December) handed the gang sentences ranging between seven years and five years 11 months.

NCA Birmingham Branch Commander Mick Pope yesterday said: