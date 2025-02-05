Birmingham scores transformative investment into new Sports Quarter

US company Knighthead have invested £100m to build new Sports Quarter in East Birmingham.

Following on from the Chancellors plans to go ‘further, faster on growth’ US company Knighthead has invested £100m in regeneration project in East Birmingham.

The Sports Quarter project will include a 60,000-seat stadium, sporting facilities and commercial and residential spaces, creating 8,400 new jobs and driving further investment.

Announcement is the latest in a series of job-boosting investments across the country showing the Plan for Change is working.

US company Knighthead has invested £100 million into East Birmingham, showing how the Government’s Plan for Change is boosting jobs and opportunities in the West Midlands.

The new site is estimated to create 8,400 new jobs annually in Birmingham while also supporting the wider city and West Midlands. The investment will pave the way for a new 60,000-seater stadium alongside a sports campus of training facilities, a new academy, and community pitches. Beyond sport, the campus plans also include leisure, commercial, and residential development.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will visit the site and learn about how the new Sports Quarter and surrounding area is projected to provide £370 million in growth each year.

Securing investment is central to the government’s mission to deliver economic growth which will create jobs, improve living standards, and make communities and families across the country better off as part of our Plan for Change.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

The West Midlands is a powerhouse for investment, and this project will not only play a vital role in bringing thousands of new jobs into the area but will put more money into the pockets of the local community here in East Birmingham. Seeing global investors put billions in the UK economy shows the Plan for Change is working, with more and more companies choosing Britain. This is another vote of confidence in our plans to deliver growth that supports skilled jobs and raises living standards across the country.

This is the latest in a series of investment projects into the West Midlands, as the region continues to be a powerhouse for investment. The West Midlands attracted over 130 Foreign Direct Investment Projects in 2024, creating 7,581 jobs.

Unleashing the full potential of the UK’s cities and regions is a core objective of the government’s Industrial Strategy. Facilitating investments like this is central to achieving this goal.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy said:

The Birmingham Sports Quarter is an exciting venture that highlights how sport can be an important driver for regeneration and growth. Across the divisions, our professional football clubs are vital community assets at the heart of towns and cities around the country, so it is fantastic to see investment directly benefiting residents of Birmingham and the wider region.

Investment continues to flow into the UK sports sector on an unprecedented level. The UK is an appealing destination for investors aiming to capitalise on diverse revenue streams and long-term growth prospects.

The commercial attractiveness of the UK sports sector is underpinned by both legacy and heritage and its position at the cutting edge of innovative subsectors such as sports-tech and women’s sports.

The Business Secretary’s visit comes after Birmingham City Football Club’s Chairman Tom Wagner’s meeting with Minister for Investment Baroness Gustafsson OBE at One Goal, the government’s annual sports investment conference. The Department for Business and Trade continues to support transformational institutional investment into UK sport and local communities.

Co-founder of Knighthead & Chairman of Birmingham City Football Club Tom Wagner said:

Birmingham and the West Midlands have huge untapped potential for growth, and we intend to seize that opportunity. With the support of government, the Sports Quarter can be a catalyst for regeneration, transforming the prospects for people in of one of the poorest parts of the UK and crowding in interest and investment from around the globe.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

This investment is a huge vote of confidence in Birmingham and the West Midlands. It was made possible by strong partnerships with Knighthead and others committed to our region’s growth. We’ve worked to create the perfect conditions to attract investment, and this will bring thousands of jobs, new opportunities, and a major economic boost. Working with Tom Wagner and Knighthead, we’ll unlock our region’s full potential - delivering the Sports Quarter and lasting change for the region.

The announcement comes after the Chancellor vowed to go further and faster to kickstart economic growth last week, as the government wants to help put more money in people’s pockets.

The Budget in the Autumn fixed the foundations of the UK’s economy by putting in place measures to support economic and fiscal stability and long-term investment in national infrastructure.

Securing investment is central to the government’s mission to deliver economic growth which will create jobs, improve living standards, and make communities and families across the country better off as part of our Plan for Change.

The government’s new modern Industrial Strategy will deliver long-term, sustainable, inclusive growth right across the UK by driving investment into the economy and hardwire stability for investors, giving them the confidence to plan not just for the next year, but for the next 10 years and beyond.

Notes to editors