Environment Agency
|Printable version
Birmingham skip firm pays £9,495 for failing to remove waste
A Birmingham skip hire company has been ordered to pay £9,495.50 for disobeying a magistrates’ court order to remove all waste from a site.
- Environment Agency brings case after discovering waste remained on site
- Company previously ordered to pay more than £48,000 for operating illegal waste operation
- Court hearing at Birmingham Magistrates on Monday 2 March 2026
The company, Action Skip Hire Limited, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday 2 March 2026 in a case brought by the Environment Agency.
On July 7 2025, the company had been ordered to pay more than £48,000 for operating a waste site without the necessary environmental permit.
The magistrates also ordered the company to remove all waste from land off Oxford Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, by 7 October 2025.
However, a site inspection by Environment Agency officers on 8 October 2025 found the site to still hold various quantities of waste.
The waste remaining on site on October 8 2025.
The company had been told at the hearing in July that it could request an extension of time to comply with the order but no request had been received.
The court was told that the company had ignored all previous attempts by the Environment Agency to engage.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:
The Environment Agency will pursue any person or company that fails to uphold the law to protect nature and will continue to press for the strongest possible penalties.
Failure to comply with these legal requirements is a serious offence that can damage the environment and harm human health.
If anyone has environmental concerns they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.
Background
The Charge
- On 8th October 2025, and continuing, Action Skip Hire Limited disobeyed the Order of Birmingham Magistrates Court dated 7th July 2025, made under Regulation 44 of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.They failed to remove all waste from land off Oxford Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, B5 5NL on or before 7th October 2025.
Previous Case
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/skip-company-to-pay-over-48000-for-operating-illegal-waste-site
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/birmingham-skip-firm-pays-9495-for-failing-to-remove-waste
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Flood resilience improved for homes in Stafford06/03/2026 13:25:00
The Environment Agency has delivered a flood risk management scheme on Sandon Road, Stafford, giving residents better flood resilience after years of flooding.
Flood resilience improved for homes in Stafford06/03/2026 10:20:00
The Environment Agency has delivered a flood risk management scheme on Sandon Road, Stafford, giving residents better flood resilience after years of flooding.
Yorkshire waste site has permit revoked04/03/2026 15:25:00
Mineral Processing Ltd at South Elmsall has had its environmental permit revoked after the Planning Inspectorate dismissed an appeal from the operator.
New flood advice websites launched to help West Country04/03/2026 13:25:00
These will support Dorset and Wiltshire residents coping with groundwater flooding and promote the response and recovery to flooding in Somerset.
EA stops suspected illegal waste activity at Worcester site02/03/2026 13:25:00
The Environment Agency has taken action to crackdown on suspected illegal waste activity at Blackpole Recycling Ltd in Worcester.
Site shut down as Wigan waste investigation continues02/03/2026 09:20:00
The Environment Agency has acted to restrict access to land in Wigan, Greater Manchester, to prevent the illegal dumping of waste.
Fish return to Cullompton ponds thanks to rod licence money26/02/2026 13:25:00
A fresh lease of life – and fish – have been given to ponds in Devon thanks to local anglers, the Duchy of Cornwall and the Environment Agency.
Dorset farmer fined after failing to comply with slurry notice26/02/2026 09:25:00
There had been multiple pollution incidents involving the farm since 2012, but the defendant failed to increase slurry storage at the farm as required.