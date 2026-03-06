Birmingham skip firm pays £9,495 for failing to remove waste

A Birmingham skip hire company has been ordered to pay £9,495.50 for disobeying a magistrates’ court order to remove all waste from a site.

Environment Agency brings case after discovering waste remained on site

Company previously ordered to pay more than £48,000 for operating illegal waste operation

Court hearing at Birmingham Magistrates on Monday 2 March 2026

The company, Action Skip Hire Limited, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday 2 March 2026 in a case brought by the Environment Agency.

On July 7 2025, the company had been ordered to pay more than £48,000 for operating a waste site without the necessary environmental permit.

The magistrates also ordered the company to remove all waste from land off Oxford Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, by 7 October 2025.

However, a site inspection by Environment Agency officers on 8 October 2025 found the site to still hold various quantities of waste.

The waste remaining on site on October 8 2025.

The company had been told at the hearing in July that it could request an extension of time to comply with the order but no request had been received.

The court was told that the company had ignored all previous attempts by the Environment Agency to engage.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

The Environment Agency will pursue any person or company that fails to uphold the law to protect nature and will continue to press for the strongest possible penalties. Failure to comply with these legal requirements is a serious offence that can damage the environment and harm human health. If anyone has environmental concerns they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Background

The Charge

On 8th October 2025, and continuing, Action Skip Hire Limited disobeyed the Order of Birmingham Magistrates Court dated 7th July 2025, made under Regulation 44 of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.They failed to remove all waste from land off Oxford Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, B5 5NL on or before 7th October 2025.

Previous Case

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/skip-company-to-pay-over-48000-for-operating-illegal-waste-site