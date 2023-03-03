National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Birmingham to change complaints process following Ombudsman report
Birmingham City Council has agreed to revisit the way it responds to complaints about respite care for children with disabilities after it wrongly told families to appeal to the Ombudsman.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) became concerned that the council and Birmingham Children's Trust were sending parents directly to its office to appeal the number of hours they were to receive for respite care, instead of responding to their concerns through the statutory Children’s Complaints Procedure.
The Ombudsman has made it clear to the council that it is not an appeals body.
The message was given to the council after a mother complained to LGSCO about the way the council handled her complaints about the respite it awarded for her teenaged son, who has challenging behaviour, autism, anxiety and communication difficulties.
Instead of dealing with the mother’s complaint through the statutory three-stage complaints process, it instead directed the mother to have her appeal “further reviewed by the LGO”.
During the investigation, the Ombudsman found 27 other families had been wrongly told to appeal to the LGSCO in the past year alone.
Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“The LGSCO looks at complaints about councils and care providers once those complaints have been through the local complaints process. We are not an appeals body, or a tribunal. It is not – and has never been in our near 50 years of existence – our role to decide how much respite parents should receive.
“I am concerned about the council’s lack of understanding of our role, and of its own duties under the statutory complaints procedure. By directing parents to my office instead of dealing with their complaints properly, the council has denied many families the opportunity to have their concerns looked at in the right way.
“I am pleased the council has accepted my recommendations and is already working to put in place an amended policy and appeals process to ensure any future complaints it receives are handled properly.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise to the mother and explain why and how the panel reached its decision. It will also pay her £500 to acknowledge the time and trouble and uncertainty caused.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council will now tell people who applied to the appeals panel since April 2021 that, if they are unhappy with the outcome of the panel decision, they can complain to the council under the statutory procedure.
It will also amend its complaints policy and appeals process to ensure those who raise complaints about children’s services have the opportunity to use the statutory complaints procedure.
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Ombudsman responds to EHRC report01/03/2023 09:15:00
Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, Michael King has responded to the Equality and Human Rights Commission's inquiry into Adult Social Care, published yesterday.
Liverpool man left street homeless by city council23/02/2023 13:05:00
A Liverpool man, who needed surgery, was left street homeless for six months during the COVID pandemic, despite asking the city council for help.
Surrey to apologise to family for not providing boy with proper education16/02/2023 12:05:00
Surrey County Council has agreed to review how it arranges and monitors special educational needs support for children and young people in the county following a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigation.
Council did not do enough to support a woman fleeing violence08/02/2023 11:15:00
West Berkshire Council has been criticised by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman for not doing enough to support a woman and her children who were fleeing threats of violence.
Ombudsman issues guide for care providers on good record keeping02/02/2023 15:05:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman is today issuing a guide to help care providers learn from its complaints involving record keeping.
Councils urged to check information sharing agreements following complaint27/01/2023 11:20:00
Councils are being urged to check they have adequate information sharing agreements with their service providers, after one council was not able to comply with an agreed Ombudsman remedy because it could not get hold of the data needed.
Council investigation into member’s conduct flawed, says Ombudsman19/01/2023 11:10:00
Standards investigations by councils into the actions of councillors need to be conducted fairly and properly, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has said.
Child at risk of gang violence because of council failings12/01/2023 13:05:00
A four-year-old child was placed at risk of gang violence because Croydon council did not do enough to check on them and their mother when their uncle was released from prison and allowed to live with them, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.