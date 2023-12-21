WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Black Activist Development Programme
The Wales TUC Black Activist Development Programme (BADP) targets union members who self-identify as coming from a Black Asian and minority ethnic background.
The programmes is designed to develop skills in those who want to progress in their union or are interested in supporting people in the workplace who experience racial harassment and discrimination.
The participants learn about topics such as union structures, the role of union reps, organising, campaigning and negotiation.
The BADP was launched as part of Wales TUC's commitment to supporting the Welsh Government’s Anti-racist Wales Action Plan. The programme aims to increase the representation of people from ethnic minority backgrounds in leadership and senior roles.
The programme, which began in March 2023 is a combination of online and face-to-face modules with union-focused activities to develop participants' skills, knowledge and confidence to become influential activists and take up union leadership roles.
The pilot programme will conclude in late February 2024 allowing a year of development for the participants.
We are aiming to launch a second programme in the spring and will provide more information as soon as it’s available. If, however, you wish to speak to one of the team about the next BADP, please contact the office wtuc@tuc.org.uk
Click here for the full press release
