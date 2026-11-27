Black Friday is in danger of turning into Black Fraud Day for UK consumers say MPs, after finding that just a fraction of the "deals" British shoppers are bombarded with at this time of year are what they claim to be.

The Committee questions the CMA’s actions to protect UK consumers: it has opened investigations into just 20 businesses in the 18 months since it was granted new powers, and issued just £12 million in fines.

In 2025, the National Centre for Social Research estimated that UK consumers lost £10.6 billion from misleading pricing alone.

Last year the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned ads from John Lewis, Debenhams and Boots because it could not be substantiated that the advertised savings were genuine reductions against usual selling prices.

In a report today, after weeks of pervasive advertising for Black Friday sales, the Committee exposes the widespread, misleading tactics being used by online retailers:

Abuse of Recommended Retail Prices (RRP): where a retailer claims a discount on the recommended price of an item. In 2025 Which? investigated the RRPs of 160 products sold by Sports Direct. Not a single retailer could be found selling for a higher price for 58 of the products.

Drip pricing: where customers are drawn in by initial prices that exclude additional and often mandatory charges that are added later in the checkout journey. In 2023 researchers found 46% of 525 online and mobile app providers included at least one dripped fee as part of checkout.

Pressurised ‘choice architecture’: Which? found that 21 of 50 websites of the biggest UK retailers used "flash sales", low-stock alerts or popularity claims like "selling fast".

Was'/'now' pricing: In a November 2025 analysis, Which? found that all of 175 products offered on Black Friday 2024 had been available at the same or a lower price at another time. In November 2026, Which? found only one in five Black Friday 2025 discounts were genuine.

The Committee also shows how the impact of dodgy offers is worsened by the flourishing of outright scams online. Report Fraud received more than 14,000 reports of online shopping fraud during the 2025 festive period, with consumer losses of £18.3 million in the three months to January 2026 alone.

A 2023 analysis found that 11% to 15% reviews for consumer electronics, home and kitchen and sports and outdoors on widely used e-commerce platforms were fake, potentially costing UK consumers up to £312 million. Fraudulent push payments, where account holders are tricked into sending money to a fraudster posing as a genuine seller, cost UK consumers over half a billion pounds in 2025.

And in November 2025, Which? found nearly 800 products for sale on online marketplaces were similar or identical to items flagged by the Office of Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) in the last year, 98% of which posed a ‘serious' or ‘high’ risk to consumers.

The Committee sets out a 5-point plan for action before Black Friday 2027, with new rules and beefed-up enforcement action by the CMA.

Ban fake discounts: explicitly prohibit misleading sale prices, invented discounts and false recommended retail prices in time for Black Friday 2027. Enforce the rules: require the CMA to intensify enforcement and increase penalties within 12 months. Strengthen Trading Standards: examine extending CMA-style enforcement powers to local officers. Create clearer ministerial leadership: establish one cross-government consumer protection plan within six months, with a named minister, targets and measurable results. Protect every payment: establish baseline consumer protections across payment methods in time for Black Friday 2027.

Chair comment

Rt Hon Liam Byrne, Chair of the Committee, said:

“Black Friday is in danger of becoming Black Fraud Day. At a time when millions of families are counting every penny in the run-up to Christmas, British shoppers are being bombarded with fake discounts, false promises and fraudulent offers.

"Misleading pricing alone is estimated to cost consumers more than £10 billion a year. Yet in 18 months our newly empowered competition watchdog has issued just £12 million in fines. We need to make breaking the rules a much more expensive business.

“By Black Friday next year, we want fake discounts explicitly banned, tougher penalties for those who break the rules and proper protection for consumers however they pay. Honest retailers deserve a level playing field and British shoppers should be able to hunt for a bargain without having to hunt for the truth.”