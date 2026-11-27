CTSI welcomes the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST) Committee’s report on consumer protection, which highlights some of the challenges that Trading Standards face in protecting consumers.

Black Friday is a firmly established sale period in the UK, with many retailers using it to launch offers in the run-up to Christmas. With the cost of living still stretching household budgets, and many people looking to make their money go further this Christmas, there are concerns that shoppers could be drawn in by spurious offers and misleading claims. Disreputable traders and scammers are quick to exploit people’s desire to save money, and what looks like a bargain at first glance may turn out to be anything but.

The Committee rightly points out that harsh cuts to Local Authority Trading Standards (LATS) have stretched local services and has made it harder to protect consumers. CTSI has consistently called for urgent investment in LATS to rebuild capacity and to ring-fence funding to protect local budgets.

CTSI is encouraged by many of the report’s suggestions that improve consumer protections, such as addressing new payment methods, and welcomes the ambition for LATS to have CMA-style fining powers but await further details to assess the wider impact on local services.

CTSI also welcomes the addition of fake and misleading pricing to the list of banned practices in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCC). It is vital that existing and any new banned practices within the DMCC are amended so that LATS can enforce them criminally, as well as civilly. CTSI has huge concerns that restricting LATS to civil enforcement of the banned practices may make it harder to protect consumers.

John Herriman, Chief Executive of the Charted Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said “CTSI welcomes the BIST Committee’s report into the challenges facing Trading Standards in protecting consumers. The Committee rightly points out that resource cuts have put immense pressure on local services, who have seen their resources cut whilst their responsibilities have expanded. The Government must urgently invest in LATS, address many of the suggestions in the Committee’s report, and ensure that all banned practices can be enforced both criminally and civilly.”

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) urges shoppers hunting for deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stay alert to scams, fake reviews and potentially unsafe goods. CTSI is urging consumers to bear the following advice in mind:

Do your research and shop around before committing to a purchase. Don’t be rushed by countdown timers or “only two left” messages – always take time to reflect before clicking ‘buy’

Don’t take online reviews at face value. Fake reviews are now illegal, but they haven’t disappeared – look for detailed, balanced reviews and be wary of a sudden flood of five-star ratings

Check the web address before entering any payment details. Scammers clone legitimate websites, and promote fake ones through social media adverts, in order to steal banking details

Pay in a way that protects you. Paying by credit card for items costing between £100 and £30,000 gives you extra protection under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. Debit card payments may be recoverable through your bank’s chargeback scheme, but this is not a legal right. PayPal also offers buyer protection on eligible purchases

If you use Buy Now Pay Later, remember it is borrowing. Make sure you can afford the repayments before you sign up

Be on guard against fake, poor-quality and potentially dangerous goods, particularly electrical items, chargers, toys and cosmetics. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is

Buy from reputable traders and check who you are really buying from – a UK-sounding name or a “. co.uk ” address does not guarantee a business is based in the UK. Check the delivery, returns and cancellation terms before committing to a purchase

Notes to editors:

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk

P lease contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.

Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST) Committee