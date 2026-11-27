Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
“Black Fraud-Day” sparks call for urgent strengthening of consumer protection landscape
CTSI welcomes the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST) Committee’s report on consumer protection, which highlights some of the challenges that Trading Standards face in protecting consumers.
Black Friday is a firmly established sale period in the UK, with many retailers using it to launch offers in the run-up to Christmas. With the cost of living still stretching household budgets, and many people looking to make their money go further this Christmas, there are concerns that shoppers could be drawn in by spurious offers and misleading claims. Disreputable traders and scammers are quick to exploit people’s desire to save money, and what looks like a bargain at first glance may turn out to be anything but.
The Committee rightly points out that harsh cuts to Local Authority Trading Standards (LATS) have stretched local services and has made it harder to protect consumers. CTSI has consistently called for urgent investment in LATS to rebuild capacity and to ring-fence funding to protect local budgets.
CTSI is encouraged by many of the report’s suggestions that improve consumer protections, such as addressing new payment methods, and welcomes the ambition for LATS to have CMA-style fining powers but await further details to assess the wider impact on local services.
CTSI also welcomes the addition of fake and misleading pricing to the list of banned practices in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCC). It is vital that existing and any new banned practices within the DMCC are amended so that LATS can enforce them criminally, as well as civilly. CTSI has huge concerns that restricting LATS to civil enforcement of the banned practices may make it harder to protect consumers.
John Herriman, Chief Executive of the Charted Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said “CTSI welcomes the BIST Committee’s report into the challenges facing Trading Standards in protecting consumers. The Committee rightly points out that resource cuts have put immense pressure on local services, who have seen their resources cut whilst their responsibilities have expanded. The Government must urgently invest in LATS, address many of the suggestions in the Committee’s report, and ensure that all banned practices can be enforced both criminally and civilly.”
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) urges shoppers hunting for deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stay alert to scams, fake reviews and potentially unsafe goods. CTSI is urging consumers to bear the following advice in mind:
- Do your research and shop around before committing to a purchase. Don’t be rushed by countdown timers or “only two left” messages – always take time to reflect before clicking ‘buy’
- Don’t take online reviews at face value. Fake reviews are now illegal, but they haven’t disappeared – look for detailed, balanced reviews and be wary of a sudden flood of five-star ratings
- Check the web address before entering any payment details. Scammers clone legitimate websites, and promote fake ones through social media adverts, in order to steal banking details
- Pay in a way that protects you. Paying by credit card for items costing between £100 and £30,000 gives you extra protection under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. Debit card payments may be recoverable through your bank’s chargeback scheme, but this is not a legal right. PayPal also offers buyer protection on eligible purchases
- If you use Buy Now Pay Later, remember it is borrowing. Make sure you can afford the repayments before you sign up
- Be on guard against fake, poor-quality and potentially dangerous goods, particularly electrical items, chargers, toys and cosmetics. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is
- Buy from reputable traders and check who you are really buying from – a UK-sounding name or a “.co.uk” address does not guarantee a business is based in the UK. Check the delivery, returns and cancellation terms before committing to a purchase
Notes to editors:
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)
- The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk
- Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.
Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST) Committee
- Further details of the Committee’s inquiry can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/news-room/2026/black-fraud-day-sparks-call-for-urgent-strengthening-of-consumer-protection-landscape/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
Storm aftermath sparks rogue trader warning for homeowners19/11/2026 11:20:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is urging householders to be on their guard against rogue traders who may seek to exploit homeowners in the aftermath of any severe weather and storm damage this winter.
The Budget 2026 - Your CTSI Analysis30/10/2026 15:20:00
Chancellor John Healey presented his first Budget this week, and the first under Prime Minister Andy Burnham. It was billed as a Budget to give ‘breathing space’ to households and businesses, and it offers a series of targeted financial breaks.
Trading Standards welcomes closure of loopholes as new tobacco and vape laws come into force30/10/2026 09:20:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) welcomed the next phase of the Tobacco and Vapes Act, which came into force yesterday (29 October 2026), closing long-standing loopholes that Trading Standards has been calling on the Government to address.
Over 90% of Halloween costumes sold online don’t comply with UK laws15/10/2026 13:10:00
Trading Standards body test purchase reveals that basic product safety rules are not being met and poses questions about the safety of products sold by third-party sellers via online marketplaces.
Conservative Party Conference 202608/10/2026 13:10:00
The Conservative Party gathered in Birmingham this week for their annual conference.
Labour Conference 2026 Briefing01/10/2026 13:10:00
Labour held its annual Conference this week in a sunny, yet very windy, Liverpool, with a number of major policy announcements and a chance to showcase the party's leader and our new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham.
CTSI welcomes Government’s commitment to clamp down on fraudulent builders28/08/2026 14:10:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) welcomes the Government’s commitment to clamp down on fraudulent builders, whose actions pose significant financial and health risks to consumers each year through substandard construction work.
Retailers in Scotland urged to prepare for next phase of Tobacco and Vapes Act13/08/2026 17:10:00
Joint statement from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) and Action on Smoking and Health Scotland (ASH Scotland).
CTSI welcomes Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthen closure orders12/08/2026 11:15:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to increase the maximum duration of closure orders from six months to twelve months, as part of revitalising our high streets.