Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Black History Month: Accelerating Black Inclusion
To mark Black History Month in the UK, APM is holding events and publishing articles to celebrate the contribution of ethnic-minority project managers to our profession, and to lend our support to tackle ongoing issues relevant to the black community. Here, we look ahead to our next event – and how you can be a part of it.
In October 2022, Association for Project Management (APM) held an event titled ‘Accelerating Black Inclusion’, which explored themes around diversity and inclusivity within the project profession, and the tangible benefits this can have. The success of that event has prompted APM to hold a follow-up, again timed to coincide with Black History Month. Accelerating Black Inclusion II will examine the strides made in the past 12 months. Members of the project profession are invited to attend and join the conversation.
This face-to-face gathering will give attendees the opportunity to hear from and speak with industry experts, thought-leaders and influencers with a broad range of professional experience and personal backgrounds.
Together, these speakers will bring a dynamic perspective to this vital topic. They include:
- Yetunde Adeshile, APM Board Member and Deputy Mayor of Basildon
- Mac Alonge, Chief Executive at The Equal Group
- Professor Adam Boddison OBE, Chief Executive Officer at APM
- Professor Chris Jackson, Director of Sustainable Geoscience at Jacobs
- Kate Kenny, Senior Vice President and General Manager, P&PS B&I Europe
- Denise Myers, Founder of Black Talent Awards
- Chijindu Nwachukwu, Senior Project Manager at Mott Macdonald
- Duro Oye, Chief Executive and Founder 2020 Levels
Accelerating Black Inclusion II will explore how inequalities in the project profession can be tackled, acknowledging challenges around diversity that remain unresolved. Panel members will explore ways to improve recruitment, retention and progression in the workforce. They discussion will also cover the Inclusive Employers Toolkit’s (IET) recommendations around commitment, engagement, recruitment, retention and progression.
The event is free for APM members, but all are welcome to attend.
Ellie Breakwell, APM Branch Coordinator, said: “APM is passionate about diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging, which is why we’re proud to be hosting this event, in partnership with our London Branch.
“I hope people will enjoy hearing from our panel of thought leaders, industry experts and influencers as they share their insights on how the project community can transform its professional environments into spaces where everyone is valued, respected, and included.”
Event details
- Date: Thursday, 12 October 2023
- Time: 17:00 - 20:00 BST
- Venue: Jacobs Cottons Centre, Cottons Lane, London, SE1 2QG
- Organiser: APM London Branch
Ticket prices:
- APM Member: Free
- Non member: £10
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/black-history-month-accelerating-black-inclusion/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
82% of project professionals are happy with their organisation's working arrangements26/09/2023 13:20:00
More project professionals are working remotely now than during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the vast majority say they’re happy with current working arrangements, according to a new poll by APM.
APM conference helps women in project management progress their careers25/09/2023 14:20:00
Professional and personal advancement were in the spotlight at the APM Women in Project Management Conference 2023.
how to move into a career in project management19/09/2023 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Jen Elsam, 15 Sep 2023.
Project experts attend APM-sponsored British Academy of Management event07/09/2023 11:10:00
Project management leaders, researchers and academics discussed the future of the profession at an event at the British Academy of Management (BAM) annual conference, which was supported by the Association for Project Management (APM).
Creating workplaces for everyone: APM’s holistic approach to employee well-being05/09/2023 13:20:00
Recognising people’s diverse and distinct needs is at the heart of APM’s variety of programmes that foster employee well-being, and to support this, it has introduced a wide and diverse range of new measures to complement existing ones.
Future Lives and Landscapes: new resources available for project professionals22/08/2023 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has published two new digital documents for project professionals aspiring to incorporate social value into their projects, as part of its Future Lives and Landscapes campaign.
Accelerating gender equality high on agenda at Women in Project Management Conference 202321/08/2023 13:20:00
Female project professionals facing challenges to gain promotions into senior roles can benefit from expert career advice at the APM (Association for Project Management) Women in Project Management Conference 2023 in London in September.