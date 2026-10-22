Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Wrexham shortlisted for UK City of Culture 2029

Four places are now in the running for the UK City of Culture 2029 title and a £10 million prize

UK City of Culture 2029 winner will be announced in early 2027

Competition a key part of the government’s drive to boost pride and economic growth across the country

Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Wrexham have today been revealed as the four places shortlisted to be UK City of Culture 2029.

These places are now in the running for the prestigious title that will unlock significant benefits for their local communities, such as increased investment, more access to cultural activities, and job creation.

This competition supports a key part of the government’s drive to boost pride in every part of the country and ensure every town and city benefits from economic growth by devolving more power, funding and decision-making to local leaders alongside the pride in place programme.

Each shortlisted place is now guaranteed to receive at least £125,000 to take forward elements of their bid, with one place ultimately going on to take the title and a prize fund of £10 million.

The four locations were recommended by the UK City of Culture expert advisory panel, chaired by Sir Phil Redmond. The shortlist was whittled down from nine outstanding longlist applications which also included Inverness-Highland, Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Swindon.

As part of their bids, places were asked to explain how they would use culture as a catalyst to transform their place and the lives of communities through boosting growth, opportunities and pride.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

Every place has a story worth telling of its own unique history, identity and contribution. It has been amazing to see this year’s bidders for UK City of Culture showcase what makes their community claim such a special place in our national story. Great culture is everywhere, but the opportunity to showcase it, to put it on display and to show how it is woven into our national story is not. That is the beauty of the UK City of Culture competition, it is an undiluted celebration of what makes our largest towns and cities so brilliant. Congratulations to Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Wrexham on making the shortlist. They are proud of their incredible culture, and they are right to be. I wish them the best of luck for the final stage of the competition. For all those places that have not made the shortlist, your journey does not end here. Their energy, enthusiasm and cultural contribution is seen and valued and the bids you have created will open up opportunities for years to come.

The UK City of Culture 2029 winner will be announced in early 2027.

Previous winners Derry-Londonderry, Hull, Coventry and Bradford have shown the vast benefits of winning the prestigious title, which include attracting millions of pounds in additional investment to help boost regeneration, a year in the cultural spotlight with hundreds of events encouraging long-lasting participation in the arts, growth for local tourism and a lasting boost to community pride.

Last year Bradford led a showstopping cultural programme of over 6,500 events - over 80% of which were free - that resulted in capital investment for more than 30 local cultural organisations. Bradford’s year in the spotlight also led to increased opportunities for local people to get involved with events, with over 88,000 residents taking part in key projects throughout the year. 87% of Bradford 2025 audiences also agreed that the event made them feel proud of their local area.

There is also evidence that bidding to win UK City of Culture in its own right brings many benefits, including supporting a place to develop its cultural strategy and bring together key partners.

Sir Phil Redmond, Chair of the UK City of Culture Expert Advisory Panel, said:

Once again there is a hard choice ahead. The four places on the shortlist continue to demonstrate both the variety and strength of creative ambition across the UK. Each place represents a different view, or aspect, epitomising what culture is, the sum of all we do together, and while each approaches it differently, they all share the common aim of reminding the rest of the UK of who they are, where they are and why they are worth visiting. I look forward to doing that myself, along with the rest of the Advisory Panel in the near future.

The competition, delivered by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in collaboration with the devolved governments in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, brings culture into the heart of communities and gives people an opportunity to get involved in everything the arts have to offer.

The nine longlisted bidders received a £60,000 grant to strengthen their applications which were assessed.

All bidding places, including those who were unsuccessful, will receive detailed feedback on their bids including areas for development. DCMS will also engage with them on how best they can maintain momentum and realise their cultural ambitions in the future.

Welsh Secretary of State Stephen Kinnock, said:

Huge congratulations to Wrexham on being shortlisted for the City of Culture 2029! Wales’s newest city has a huge amount to offer in heritage, culture and sport and I’d like to wish them every success with the next stage of their bid. Wrexham now has real chance to become Wales’s first City of Culture, bringing investment, more visitors and boosting pride in the community.

Councillor Lynn Williams MBE, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:

Blackpool has been entertaining people for generations, and now we have the chance to show the country exactly what our town is made of. Being shortlisted for UK City of Culture 2029 is a chance to celebrate everything that makes Blackpool what it is. Our music, dance, comedy and entertainment, the Ballroom, the Tower, the Opera House, the Grand Theatre; our bandstands, festivals, fireworks and Illuminations. It is in Rebellion, our community arts groups and theatres. It is in the traditions passed down through generations, but also in the new things that are shaping our culture today, from gaming and digital creativity to new music, art and performance. Blackpool has never been a town that stands still. It is proud, working-class culture that has always been about bringing people together, having fun and making something happen. We have always been a town that entertains the country, and there is nowhere quite like Blackpool.

Councillor Jane Carr, Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, said:

I’d like to congratulate our fellow UK City of Culture 2029 shortlisted cities, Blackpool, Sheffield and Wrexham. This is a huge honour and a tribute to the hard work and vision of everyone who has helped to shape Milton Keynes’ bid. The last nine months have been nothing short of inspiring. Thousands of residents, organisations and the creative community came together to develop our bid. They all have a strength of belief in the creative and cultural future of our city, and we’re looking forward to sharing this momentum and spirit of optimism with the UK City of Culture judges. We’re now on the cusp of the 60th anniversary of our founding and have so much to look forward to during this landmark year and beyond. Whoever is announced as the winner next year, we will enter our 60th year with our heads held high and know that – as our bid sets out – we’re just getting started.

Councillor Fran Belbin, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said:

Being shortlisted for UK City of Culture 2029 is fantastic news for Sheffield and a proud moment for everyone who has helped shape our bid. Sheffield is a city built on creativity, innovation and community spirit. From our world-renowned music heritage and vibrant independent arts scene to our festivals, libraries, theatres, museums, galleries and grassroots creativity, culture is part of who we are. This recognition reflects the incredible talent, energy and ambition that exists across our city. We look forward to taking our bid to the next stage and continuing to showcase everything that makes Sheffield such a special place.

Joanna Knight OBE, Chair of the Wrecsam2029 bid, said:

What an incredible moment for Wrexham! To be shortlisted for UK City of Culture 2029 is fantastic news and something our whole community should be immensely proud of. We have such an extraordinary story to tell, and the ambition, creativity and passion to make 2029 something truly spectacular. The support we’ve had from people and organisations locally, nationally and internationally has been phenomenal, and there’s a real sense that something very special is happening here. Just imagine what becoming the first Welsh UK City of Culture could mean – not only for Wrexham, but for North Wales and the whole of Wales. The opportunities are enormous, and we’re determined to make the most of them. Wrexham is the right place and it’s the right time, and being shortlisted proves that others can see our potential too. Now we need everyone to get behind us, celebrate everything that makes this place so special and help us bring it home!

Notes to Editors:

The expert advisory panel includes representatives from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, bringing together a wide range of experience.

To learn more about each shortlisted bid visit their websites: Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Wrexham.

Full list of longlisted bids: (*shortlisted place)

Blackpool*

Inverness-Highland

Ipswich

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes*

Portsmouth

Sheffield*

Swindon

Wrexham*

The first-ever UK Town of Culture competition is also ongoing with fifteen shortlisted towns: Basildon, Birkenhead, Corby, Great Yarmouth, Grimsby, Ilfracombe, Isle of Bute, Leith, Lerwick, Pontypridd, Port Talbot, Rotherham, Sandown, Stockton Town Centre Ward and Strabane. The shortlisted places will now work to develop and finalise their full bids, which will explain how they would use culture to create transformational opportunities and better lives for people living in their local area ahead of a winner being announced next year.