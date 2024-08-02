Sentencing Council
|Printable version
Bladed articles and offensive weapons guidelines evaluation published
The Council has published an evaluation of the impact and implementation of the bladed articles and offensive weapons definitive guidelines that came into effect on 1 June 2018:
- Bladed articles and offensive weapons – possession
- Bladed articles and offensive weapons – threats
- Bladed articles and offensive weapons (possession and threats) – children and young people
Overall, the evidence reviewed suggests that the group of guidelines is generally working as intended, although conclusions about the guidelines’ impact are likely to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic from early 2020 onwards.
We have also published data collected at magistrates’ courts before and after the definitive guidelines came into effect that were drawn on as part of the evaluation.
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/bladed-articles-and-offensive-weapons-guidelines-evaluation-published/
Latest News from
Sentencing Council
Applications open for 2025 analysis and research internship18/07/2024 13:05:00
We are looking for an intern to work with the social researchers on our Analysis and Research team. The team supports the work of the Council by building the evidence base through research and analysis.
New website puts the public in the judge’s chair12/07/2024 12:20:00
You be the Judge, an interactive platform created by the Sentencing Council, and supported by the Judiciary of England and Wales, went live yesterday. The platform allows users to put themselves in the role of a judge or magistrate to make decisions based on real-life cases and decide what they think the sentence should be.
Sentencing Council Business Plan 2024/2511/07/2024 14:10:00
Yesterday we published our Business Plan for 2024/25, setting out the work the Council aims to undertake in the year to March 2025 to meet our statutory objectives and the objectives we set ourselves in our five-year strategy.
Official statistics pre-announcement: Bladed articles and offensive weapons guideline evaluation and data release05/07/2024 14:10:00
This report will contain findings from an assessment of the impact and implementation of the Bladed articles and offensive weapons offences guidelines.
Improvements to the online magistrates’ court sentencing guidelines02/07/2024 12:05:00
The Sentencing Council has made a series of improvements to the online magistrates’ court sentencing guidelines to make it easier for users to find relevant guidelines and supplementary information.
Draft sentencing guideline for non-fatal strangulation and suffocation published for consultation16/05/2024 13:05:00
The Sentencing Council is consulting on a new sentencing guideline for two new offences – non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation.
Non-fatal strangulation and suffocation offences: proposed sentencing guideline published15/05/2024 14:20:00
A draft sentencing guideline for sentencing offenders convicted of non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation offences in courts across England and Wales, was published for consultation by the Sentencing Council today.
Sentencing pregnant women and new mothers03/04/2024 13:05:00
As of 1 April 2024, the Council is including a new, dedicated mitigating factor: ‘Pregnancy, childbirth and post-natal care’, in the majority of offence specific sentencing guidelines, providing guidance for courts on sentencing pregnant offenders and new mothers.