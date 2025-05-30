Scotland Office
Block Grant for Scottish Government hits £50 billion
The block grant for the Scottish Government this year is £50 billion following Main Estimates 2025-26 published on Thursday.
The Scottish Government already had the largest real terms spending review settlement in the history of devolution of £47.7 billion. Following revisions at the Spring Statement and Main Estimates, the Treasury has now confirmed the latest settlement is £50 billion.
Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said:
The UK Government delivered the largest spending review settlement in the history of the Scottish Parliament, now Scots rightly expect to see that record finding deliver better results like lower NHS waiting lists, better attainment in Schools, more police on the beat and more housing.
I was very concerned this week to see that attainment targets for Scottish schools have been reduced and housebuilding has fallen by 4,000, meanwhile police officer numbers are lower than when police Scotland was established and 800,000 Scots are on an NHS waiting list.
Where the UK government has responsibility for public services, we are seeing NHS waiting lists fall, more housing being built and more bobbies on the beat, all part of our Plan for Change. This historic funding deal for the Scottish Government should be delivering similar results.
Background:
- Main Estimates was published on Thursday, providing the Scottish Government with £572m in additional funding in 2025-26, including £454m through the Barnett formula.
- It also confirmed the Scottish Government’s £1.8bn RDEL depreciation funding in 2025-26, including student loans.
- This is on top of a record settlement of £47.7 billion for 2025-26 at Autumn Budget 2024.
- This additional funding brings SG’s overall 2025-26 block grant funding to £50 billion.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/block-grant-for-scottish-government-hits-50-billion
