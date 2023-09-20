Criminal Cases Review Commission
|Printable version
Blog: Reaching children in care who might have suffered a miscarriage of justice
Blog posted by: Cathy Dilks, CCRC Head of Applicant Outreach, 19 September 2023.
At the CCRC, we’re committed to reaching anybody who thinks they might have suffered a miscarriage of justice. A big part of our outreach work is making children in care aware of our services, as many young people who have been dealt a tough start in life can also fall on the wrong side of the law – including some potentially unjust convictions or sentences.
Did you know that…
- Children with experience in care are 6 times more likely to be criminalised than other children
- Just over half of care experienced children will have a criminal conviction by the age of 24
- 59% of children in custody are care experienced
- Children who in care are 10 times more likely to receive a custodial sentence than the average young person
There are potentially a lot of children in care who might want to request that we review their case. We have done a lot of work in recent years to reach this traditionally under-represented group, including training youth charities and visiting Young Offenders’ Institutions, as well as setting up an Instagram channel aimed at young people.
As a result, the number of applications we receive from people aged 25 and under to the CCRC has risen by 62% in the last two years, from 83 to 135. They now account for 9.4% of all CCRC applicants – compared to 7.3% in 2020/21.
But more can be done – and we are committed to working with stakeholders to reach more potential applicants.
As the CCRC’s Head of Applicant Outreach, I had the privilege of being invited to the launch of Dare to Care: A Legal Guide to Representing Care Experienced Young Children on Wednesday 13 September. This House of Commons event was hosted by Emily Thornberry MP and the Drive Forward Foundation.
I heard how the Drive Forward’s Care Experienced Policy Forum has been working with youth justice experts to create a new guide for solicitors and barristers when representing care experienced young people.
Alongside guest speakers from Drive Forward’s Care Experienced Policy Forum, the Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill KC shared his reflections on reducing the criminalisation of children in care.
Care experience children are also known to be more likely to put in situations where they come into contact with the police, and be subject to additional restrictions and requirements in care settings, which may lead them to come into conflict with the law. We also learnt how care experience children are also more likely to be targeted by criminal gangs, and maybe victims of child criminal exploitation and be involved in such things as county lines.
Amongst the organisation we have worked with include The Children’s Society, where the CCRC have provided free training on how we can help young people convicted of crimes in relation to child exploitation and county lines, and we have contributed to the Children’s Society’s toolkit on child exploitation for other professionals.
Convictions from young people in relation to modern day slavery and child exploitation cases are specific types of cases which the CCRC are committed to raising awareness of and reviewing, but we will go look into any young person’s case, regardless of the crime, to see whether there is any possible reason we could send that case forward for an appeal.
The Dare to Care House of Commons event was very relevant to the work of the CCRC. It was an honour to be invited and will help us to further improve our outreach work to young people who might be interested in our services.
Click here for information on making an application for a CCRC review
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/blog-children-in-care/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
Psychiatric assessments form basis of CCRC referral18/09/2023 12:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) has referred a 2013 murder conviction to the Court of Appeal after commissioning fresh psychiatric assessments about the defendant’s mental health at the time of the offences.
Support for under-represented Traveller community18/09/2023 10:10:00
A clear under-representation of applications from the Traveller community to the body that reviews potential miscarriages of justice has raised concerns that unjust convictions might be going unchecked.
Final call for research proposals to the CCRC – deadline for entries 11 September 202305/09/2023 15:25:00
The CCRC is the body that investigates possible miscarriages of justice.
The CCRC welcomes cross-organisational inquiry into handling of Andrew Malkinson case24/08/2023 16:20:00
Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk has today (24 August) ordered an independent inquiry into the circumstances and handling of Andrew Malkinson’s case after his conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal earlier this month.
Specifics of upcoming independent review into CCRC investigations22/08/2023 13:10:00
A leading King’s Counsel will conduct the review into three Criminal Cases Review Commission investigations into Andrew Malkinson’s rape conviction, the Terms of Reference published yesterday have confirmed.
CCRC response to Andrew Malkinson judgment08/08/2023 13:20:00
The Court of Appeal yesterday published its judgment into the overturned conviction of Andrew Malkinson, who was incorrectly convicted of rape in 2004.
Two referrals follow tenacious investigation into potential racially motivated miscarriage of justice07/08/2023 10:20:00
Two men who died with convictions that might be unsafe have had their cases referred back to the courts thanks to a persistent pro-active investigation by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC)
Rape and assault convictions overturned following DNA breakthrough27/07/2023 14:20:00
The Court of Appeal yesterday quashed a man’s rape and assault convictions after considering new evidence resulting from DNA testing commissioned by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Complexities of Post Office Horizon referrals set out as more convictions sent for appeal26/07/2023 09:20:00
The organisation that investigates potential miscarriages of justice has referred two further Post Office convictions for appeal – and published a long-read article explaining why such convictions cannot be referred ‘en masse’.