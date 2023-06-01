CCW
|Printable version
Blog: The 3 Ps of adaptation: protect people through partnerships
Blog posted by: Mike Keil, Senior Director of Policy, Research and Campaigning, 01 June 2023.
In May, CCW and the Met Office brought together professionals from across the water sector and beyond to a climate change adaptation conference. More than 60 delegates assembled at the Met Office’s Headquarters in Devon to consider the challenges faced by our changing climate. We explored what needs to be done to protect people from the worst of the impacts.
Stellar line-up
This conference featured a stellar line-up, including Alan Lovell (EA Chair), Penny Endersby (Met Office CEO), Emma Clancy (CCW CEO), David Black (Ofwat CEO) and Susan Davy (Pennon CEO). This was a very visual representation of just how seriously the water sector is taking climate change. The conference was well and truly focused on people. It looked at the chain right through from the underpinning science, to the impacts on the water services we rely on every single day and what this means for people.
The need for action
Key themes emerged throughout the day, with the need for action clearly topping the list. The water sector has been great over the last two decades at understanding the science, articulating the challenges, and formulating long-term plans. We saw good evidence of this in our review of water companies’ climate change adaptation reports. However, applying the science and making plans aren’t enough. These must translate through to action and delivery on the ground.
There is no time for hesitation or uncertainty. Action is all the more critical as the impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly common. What were once future challenges are now being felt on the ground. This point reappeared throughout the day – you don’t have to look far to see the impacts of climate change. This is where partnerships are essential to make sure effective action takes place.
A climate of collaboration
Effective adaptation will require many partnerships in all shapes and sizes. Some of the water sector partnerships highlighted at the conference included:
- Scientists to provide impact models and early warning systems;
- Farmers to help secure good water quality, alleviate flood risk; and
- People who can be part of the solution through reduced water consumption and sewer misuse.
Protection for those in vulnerable circumstances
The latter group has another important dimension to it. People also need to be protected, particularly the most vulnerable in society. The costs of adaptation will have an impact on bills as there is no avoidance of the need for investment in resilience – this would be a false economy. However, we can do something about how affordable bills are by offering reduced bills, in the shape of comprehensive social tariffs, for those who struggle.
Finally, protection is also needed during incidents caused by extreme weather events. It’s unfeasible to mitigate all disruption so that there will never be any service failures. That’s why the way we respond to incidents is vital. The final round table session of the conference involved very practical intelligence sharing. The openness to share experiences, both good and bad, and learn from each other suggests a renewed spirit of co-operation. This will be needed to tackle the biggest challenge the water sector faces.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/blog-the-3-ps-of-adaptation-protect-people-through-partnerships/
Latest News from
CCW
Only a third of households aware of water bill support30/05/2023 13:20:00
Only around a third of households are aware water companies can offer them financial support if they are struggling with their water bills, according to a fresh wave of cost of living research.
CCW statement: Ofwat publishes company responses to December freeze-thaw26/05/2023 16:15:00
Following the freeze-thaw in December 2022, Ofwat requested details from water companies outlining how they were prepared for such an event.
Welsh Water customers to each receive £10 rebate – CCW response26/05/2023 13:20:00
Welsh Water has confirmed that all of its customers will receive a £10 rebate after the company apologised for incorrect regulatory reporting.
Blog: Running a marathon – because everyone has the right to running water24/05/2023 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Dr Mike Keil, Senior Director of Policy, Research and Campaigns, 23 May 2023.
CCW responds to water companies’ apology for sewage spills18/05/2023 13:25:00
We have today responded to Water UK’s apology for sewage spills and the industry’s £10 billion plan to modernise the sewer system.
The cost of capital: striking a fair balance for customers and companies16/05/2023 13:20:00
One of the most important decisions made during each Price Review that affects customers is the assumption the regulator Ofwat makes about how much it will cost water companies to raise finance in order for them to invest.
CCW Statement: Ofwat launch customer-focused licence consultation12/05/2023 10:10:00
CCW is supportive of plans by Ofwat to introduce a customer-focused licence condition. This would put enforceable obligations on water companies to provide the high standard of services that customers have a right to expect.
Action on the environment key to water companies building trust with people05/05/2023 12:20:00
Action to protect the environment and fix leaks must be a priority for water companies to build trust with their customers, according to a new study from the Consumer Council for Water.