Blood on demand: UKDI seeks innovations for blood testing in the field
This competition requires ideas for optimising the safety of blood used in deployed settings
- UKDI has launched a new Themed Competition: Rapid transfusion diagnostics: optimising safety on deployed operations
- Funded by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)
- Up to £3 million (excluding VAT) funding available
- Competition closes midday 2 June 2026 (BST)
UK Defence Innovation (UKDI) is pleased to launch a new Themed Competition called Rapid transfusion diagnostics: optimising safety on deployed operations. Run on behalf of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the Defence Medical Services (DMS), this competition seeks proposals that can solve the challenges associated with collecting, testing and administering blood in a deployed setting.
Personnel injured in conflict rely on the timely provision of blood as a matter of life or death. Early transfusion with compatible blood, screened for blood borne viruses to ensure safety, is vital for survival.
The availability of logistically light, accurate tests able to be used in the deployed environment would enable emergency blood testing in the field, thus maximising available stock on operations. This would support preparedness and improve the availability of safe blood to the deployed force, ultimately helping to save more lives.
Therefore, this competition seeks innovative solutions for practical blood testing devices that are suitable for point of care use by non-specialists in operational environments.
Read the full competition document and submit your solutions.
We are interested in…
We want novel ideas to benefit end-users working in UK defence and security. Your proposal should include evidence of:
- the potential for your innovation to be translated into a practical demonstration, whether it be theoretical development, method / technical advancement or proof of concept research
- innovation or a creative approach
- how the proposed work applies to any defence and/or security context
Learn more in the full competition document.
Key dates and funding
Up to £3 million (excluding VAT) funding is available. We expect to fund 4 to 6 proposals, in the region of £500,000 to £700,000 each, but we reserve the right to fund proposals at higher and lower values than these amounts.
The deadline to submit a proposal is midday 2 June 2026 (BST).
Do you have a solution? Read the full competition document and submit a proposal.
Supporting event
Launch webinar
On 19 March 2026 we are hosting a launch webinar to provide further detail on this competition and invite participants to ask their questions in an open forum. Register your attendance on the Eventbrite page.
Submit a proposal
If you have a solution that could help save the lives of personnel by providing safe testing, collecting and administering of blood, submit your proposal.
Read the full competition document to learn more and submit a proposal.
