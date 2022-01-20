Innovation Agency
|Printable version
Blood pressure tests help east Lancashire communities
Over 100 people took the opportunity to have their blood pressure checked at an event held in Blackburn supported by the Innovation Agency’s Patient and Public Involvement team.
Alongside Macmillan Cancer Support, Darwen Healthy Living and other public health supporters, visitors to the Masjid E Sajedeen Mosque on Plane Tree Road and followed a similar session held at the Merkazie Jamia Mosque Ghosia Burnley.
“Both the events were popular and we were delighted to work alongside colleagues from across east Lancashire to encourage people to ‘know their numbers’ in order to avoid the risk of stroke,” Debbie Parkinson, Patient and Public Involvement manager for the Innovation Agency, said. “This kind of essential preventative work is key to demonstrating how a reduced blood pressure can lead to a healthier life.”
The Patient and Public Involvement team are actively looking to recruit volunteers from all walks of life to offer feedback on health technology and new care practices. A newly formed young person’s forum for people aged 13 to 20 meets quarterly. The Patient Involvement and Engagement Senate is also looking to recruit volunteers to comment on all aspects of the NHS and attend events alongside health and care staff as well as participate in surveys and consultations. The group meets virtually and in person.
For more information email: Debbie.parkinson@innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk
Original article link: https://www.innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk/news/Blood-pressure-tests-help-east-Lancashire-communities
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Coaching Academy celebrates four years19/01/2022 09:10:00
The Innovation Agency’s Coaching Academy was launched four years ago on 10 January 2018. Since then we are proud to have offered a range of opportunities throughout the north west and beyond.
Finding the space to breathe: tools to support innovation in asthma diagnosis and management.04/01/2022 09:10:00
Blog by Dr Julia Reynolds, Associate Director of Transformation
Cheshire innovator develops device to tackle snoring17/12/2021 09:10:00
A healthcare innovator from Cheshire has developed a device he believes can significantly reduce snoring.
Report into remote consultations published08/12/2021 16:25:00
The Innovation Agency has published a wide-ranging report, commissioned by NHS England and Improvement North West, into the use of remote consultations for outpatients.
Innovation Agency’s role in new £10.5m investment company for health innovators07/12/2021 09:25:00
The Innovation Agency played a leading role in creating a new company which will provide funding and support for early stage innovations in healthcare in Liverpool City Region.
Our offer to help improve safety in care homes30/11/2021 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Connie Sharrock, Senior Programme Manager, Medicine Safety, 26 November 2021.
Pioneering screening could reduce life threatening cholesterol levels23/11/2021 09:10:00
A GP surgery in Warrington has become the first in the country to begin screening to detect a life threatening, inherited condition.
Blog on asthma and severe asthma to promote new tools to support clinicians22/11/2021 13:48:00
Blog posted by: Dr Julia Reynolds, Associate Director of Transformation, 22 November 2021.
North West Coast project praised in atrial fibrillation 'best practice' report22/11/2021 09:10:00
Work by the Innovation Agency and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has been praised in a new report which highlights how healthcare professionals have found new and innovative ways to improve care and quality of life for people with or at risk of atrial fibrillation (AF) during the COVID-19 pandemic.