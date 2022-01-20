Blood pressure tests help east Lancashire communities

Over 100 people took the opportunity to have their blood pressure checked at an event held in Blackburn supported by the Innovation Agency’s Patient and Public Involvement team.

Alongside Macmillan Cancer Support, Darwen Healthy Living and other public health supporters, visitors to the Masjid E Sajedeen Mosque on Plane Tree Road and followed a similar session held at the Merkazie Jamia Mosque Ghosia Burnley.

“Both the events were popular and we were delighted to work alongside colleagues from across east Lancashire to encourage people to ‘know their numbers’ in order to avoid the risk of stroke,” Debbie Parkinson, Patient and Public Involvement manager for the Innovation Agency, said. “This kind of essential preventative work is key to demonstrating how a reduced blood pressure can lead to a healthier life.”

The Patient and Public Involvement team are actively looking to recruit volunteers from all walks of life to offer feedback on health technology and new care practices. A newly formed young person’s forum for people aged 13 to 20 meets quarterly. The Patient Involvement and Engagement Senate is also looking to recruit volunteers to comment on all aspects of the NHS and attend events alongside health and care staff as well as participate in surveys and consultations. The group meets virtually and in person.

For more information email: Debbie.parkinson@innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk