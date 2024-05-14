NHS Wales
|Printable version
Blood test in pregnancy means fewer anti-D injections required
Around 2,000 fewer women in Wales will need to have an anti-D injection during their pregnancy, thanks to a new cell-free fetal DNA testing programme launched yesterday.
Until now, all pregnant women with a RhD negative blood group (previously called Rhesus negative) have been offered the anti-D injection to prevent Haemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn (HDFN) – also known as Rhesus disease.
The introduction of a simple blood test to the screening pathway will be offered to all RhD negative women who do not have maternal antibodies. This can be offered at around the 16th week of pregnancy, and can accurately predict the blood type of the baby. This means that the anti-D injection can be accurately targeted at those women who need it.
HDFN is a condition that can occur when a mother has RhD negative blood and the baby in her womb has RhD positive blood. It can cause serious consequences but is rare because women with RhD negative blood are offered injections of a medication called anti-D immunoglobulin.
Sarah Fox, Head of Programme for Antenatal Screening Wales, yesterday said:
“This new test means that we are able to predict a baby’s blood group in the womb, and therefore only those women whose babies are predicted to be RhD positive will need to have this injection.
“The introduction of this test follows a recommendation by the National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE). It means women can now make an informed choice and we can reduce unnecessary use of this treatment in pregnant women, as well as ensuring that supplies of anti-D immunoglobulin are conserved for those who need it most.”
More information on HDFN can be found on the NHS 111 Wales website.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/blood-test-in-pregnancy-means-fewer-anti-d-injections-required/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Study reveals mixed evidence on prehabilitation interventions for surgical waiting lists10/05/2024 14:15:00
A Public Health Wales study exploring prehabilitation interventions has identified that more research is needed to fully understand their effectiveness for improving patients’ health whilst waiting for surgery.
Study reveals mixed evidence on prehabilitation interventions for surgical waiting lists09/05/2024 11:05:00
A Public Health Wales study exploring prehabilitation interventions has identified that more research is needed to fully understand their effectiveness for improving patients’ health whilst waiting for surgery.
Public Health Wales unveils research priorities08/05/2024 14:15:00
Public Health Wales has announced that it will focus its research onto six priority areas, to coincide with the long term strategy and Research and Evaluation strategy it launched last year.
Public Health Wales welcomes five-year plan to combat antimicrobial resistance08/05/2024 13:15:00
Public health experts have welcomed the publication of a new five-year National Action Plan to combat antimicrobial resistance.
Adverse Childhood Experiences can affect people's ability to cope with challenges of cost of living crisis02/05/2024 16:15:00
New research from Public Health Wales and Bangor University, published today in BMJ Open, shows that Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) can affect people’s perceptions of their ability to cope during the cost of living crisis.
Childhood adversity linked to how we engage with healthcare services30/04/2024 14:15:00
New research by Bangor University and Public Health Wales has found that adults who suffered childhood adversities such as child maltreatment or living in a home with domestic violence, report lower engagement with healthcare services.
Public Health Wales Launches Dedicated Workstream to Maximise Impact of School Food on Child Health26/04/2024 15:05:00
In a bid to enhance the health and well-being of children and young people across Wales, Public Health Wales has published a new report detailing how we can optimise the role of school food in promoting nutrition and reducing health inequalities.
First evidence of measles spreading in the community, as cases rise in Gwent outbreak.26/04/2024 14:05:00
Public health officials believe that measles is spreading in the community in Gwent with 9 cases of measles now confirmed. Public Health Wales is urging parents and carers to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine to avoid catching measles.
Public Health Wales investigates ways to reduce Carbon Emissions from Microbiology Labs23/04/2024 09:15:00
Public Health Wales (PHW), in conjunction with Revolution-ZERO, yesterday published a report which highlights the potential to reduce carbon emissions from microbiology laboratories by investigating ways to reduce single-use plastics.