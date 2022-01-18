“Blue Monday”: Don’t let it get you down

“Blue Monday” has come to be known as the most depressing day of the year, due to factors such as the weather, debt, salary, time since Christmas, and lack of motivation.

It is often a bit colder and wetter in January, and sometimes we might feel low on motivation after the holidays. However, training our mental fitness skills means that when days like this roll around, we can bounce back and keep positive.

Here are a few tips from mental fitness platform Fika on how you can train your mental muscles this Monday:

1. Make time for a simple pleasure

Choose something that doesn’t cost you anything but that gives you lots of pleasure, helps you relax or boosts your mood. For example, walking, reading, drawing, or spending time with a friend.

2. Do something kind

Doing kind things for others makes our brain release feel-good chemicals and hormones. Help a family member, do some volunteering, or build on a kind thing you did recently.

3. Let nature lift you up

Spending time in nature improves physical and mental health. Visit your favourite local beauty spot, walk instead of drive, or even spend some time tending to house plants.

Whatever you choose to do to lift your spirits today, remember the words of Albert Schweitzer:

“Happiness is the only thing that multiplies when you share it.”

Fika is a platform that trains users to improve mental fitness and skills like stress management, motivation and positivity.

Learn more about how Fika and NCFE are supporting staff and learners at 69 FE centres with mental fitness training.