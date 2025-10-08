Blue Plaque For Silver Screen Icon Audrey Hepburn

Legend of film and fashion honoured at her Mayfair home.

Audrey Hepburn, the Oscar-winning star of Roman Holiday and one of the most enduring icons of film and fashion, was yesterday (7 October) honoured with an English Heritage blue plaque, the charity announced. The plaque marks 65 South Audley Street, Mayfair – where Hepburn lived in a flat with her mother from about 1949 to 1954, as she launched her stage and screen career. From here, she travelled to her early chorus-line roles in the West End, and it was whilst living at this address that Hepburn was cast in the lead role of Gigi on Broadway – a turning point that would lead swiftly to her breakthrough performance in Roman Holiday (1953). That role won her an Academy Award, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe, catapulting her to global stardom.

Though born in Brussels, Hepburn had strong ties to London, having trained at the Ballet Rambert and worked as a dancer and model before turning to acting. At the time she lived in Mayfair, she was appearing in British films including The Lavender Hill Mob (1951), in which Alec Guinness later recalled her “faun-like beauty and presence.”

English Heritage Senior Historian, Howard Spencer, yesterday said:

“Audrey Hepburn was far more than a film star. She was – and remains – a universally acknowledged symbol of elegance. This plaque marks the place she called home when she made the leap from the London stage to the silver screen, on the way to becoming one of the most recognised faces in the world.”

Hepburn’s film career included iconic roles in Sabrina, Funny Face, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, and Charade, and her image – particularly in the black Givenchy dress she wore as Holly Golightly – remains one of the most recognisable in cinema history. Later in life, Hepburn dedicated herself to humanitarian work, serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and travelling widely to support children in need. In recognition of this work, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom shortly before her death in 1993.

Hepburn joins a host of other celebrated actors and performers commemorated by the London Blue Plaques scheme, including Vivien Leigh, Richard Burton, Peggy Ashcroft and Ava Gardner – who was nominated alongside Hepburn for the 1954 Academy Award for Best Actress. Hepburn ultimately took home the Oscar for her performance as Princess Ann in Roman Holiday.

The English Heritage London Blue Plaques scheme is generously supported by David Pearl and members of the public.