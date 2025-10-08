English Heritage
|Printable version
Blue Plaque For Silver Screen Icon Audrey Hepburn
Legend of film and fashion honoured at her Mayfair home.
Audrey Hepburn, the Oscar-winning star of Roman Holiday and one of the most enduring icons of film and fashion, was yesterday (7 October) honoured with an English Heritage blue plaque, the charity announced. The plaque marks 65 South Audley Street, Mayfair – where Hepburn lived in a flat with her mother from about 1949 to 1954, as she launched her stage and screen career. From here, she travelled to her early chorus-line roles in the West End, and it was whilst living at this address that Hepburn was cast in the lead role of Gigi on Broadway – a turning point that would lead swiftly to her breakthrough performance in Roman Holiday (1953). That role won her an Academy Award, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe, catapulting her to global stardom.
Though born in Brussels, Hepburn had strong ties to London, having trained at the Ballet Rambert and worked as a dancer and model before turning to acting. At the time she lived in Mayfair, she was appearing in British films including The Lavender Hill Mob (1951), in which Alec Guinness later recalled her “faun-like beauty and presence.”
English Heritage Senior Historian, Howard Spencer, yesterday said:
“Audrey Hepburn was far more than a film star. She was – and remains – a universally acknowledged symbol of elegance. This plaque marks the place she called home when she made the leap from the London stage to the silver screen, on the way to becoming one of the most recognised faces in the world.”
Hepburn’s film career included iconic roles in Sabrina, Funny Face, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, and Charade, and her image – particularly in the black Givenchy dress she wore as Holly Golightly – remains one of the most recognisable in cinema history. Later in life, Hepburn dedicated herself to humanitarian work, serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and travelling widely to support children in need. In recognition of this work, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom shortly before her death in 1993.
Hepburn joins a host of other celebrated actors and performers commemorated by the London Blue Plaques scheme, including Vivien Leigh, Richard Burton, Peggy Ashcroft and Ava Gardner – who was nominated alongside Hepburn for the 1954 Academy Award for Best Actress. Hepburn ultimately took home the Oscar for her performance as Princess Ann in Roman Holiday.
The English Heritage London Blue Plaques scheme is generously supported by David Pearl and members of the public.
Original article link: https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/about/search-news/251007-blue-plaque-for-silver-screen-icon-audrey-hepburn/
Latest News from
English Heritage
Rare Roman gladiator knife handle discovered at Hadrian's Wall18/11/2024 15:25:00
A rare Roman knife handle cast in the shape of a gladiator has been discovered in a river at Corbridge Roman Town on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland.
New research reveals previously undiscovered 'witches marks' at Gainsborough Old Hall31/10/2024 12:25:00
Over the course of two years, long-time English Heritage volunteer, Rick Berry has discovered and mapped around 20 carvings at Gainsborough Old Hall in Lincolnshire, once visited by Henry VIII and his then Queen, Catherine Howard.
Help save England's history11/10/2024 13:25:00
Urgent donations are needed to help care for and better understand the more than 1,000,000 historic artefacts in our care. So today, we launch the Million and More Appeal.
Diana Beck receives blue plaque 99 years after qualifying as a doctor05/09/2024 13:25:00
Britain's first female neurosurgeon, Diana Beck, will receive a blue plaque 99 years after becoming a doctor.
An aquarium frozen in stone - 2000 year old mosaic discovered at Wroxeter Roman City15/08/2024 12:25:00
A remarkable 2000-year-old Roman mosaic was uncovered during excavations at Wroxeter Roman city, that have also uncovered an ancient building and shrine.
New Blue Plaques for Photography Trailblazers Christina Broom and John Thomson08/08/2024 12:10:00
Britain's first female press photographer, Christina Broom, and early photojournalist, John Thomson, commemorated with blue plaques.
'Astonishing' Digital Reconstruction Reveals Dover Castle Entrance Hidden For 800 Years18/07/2024 14:20:00
Painstakingly created over 800 hours during research for Dover Castle Under Siege, the model 'restores' the castle as it likely looked in 1216 – before it was besieged and badly damaged in a 'forgotten' civil war which changed the course of English history.
Romans, Victorians And The World Wars Top The List of The Uk's Favourite Eras, New Research Shows02/07/2024 12:10:00
While many on social media may be thinking daily about the Roman Empire, the World Wars (1914-1918 & 1939-1945) came out on top (15%) in a new study released today looking at the UK's favourite historical era.