Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Bluetongue: latest situation
Overview of current bluetongue cases, risk level, vaccinations and restrictions.
Contents:
- Latest updates
- Total number of cases
- Risk level
- Control zones
- Moving animals and animal products
- Vaccination and biosecurity
- Livestock identification and movement rules
- Importing animals and animal products
- Webinars, leaflets, videos and posters
- Defra’s bluetongue control strategy
Be vigilant for signs of bluetongue and report it if you suspect it.
Latest updates
3 August 2025
One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed on 3 August 2025.
One ram lamb in Staffordshire was confirmed positive following a report of suspicious clinical signs.
25 July 2025
One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed on 25 July 2025.
One ram in Wiltshire was confirmed positive following a report of suspicious clinical signs. The sheep had nasal discharge, a sore swollen mouth with ulcers and generalised facial swelling. No fever was reported.
1 July 2025
The restricted zone for bluetongue has been extended to cover all of England. You can now move animals within England without a specific bluetongue licence or pre-movement testing.
You will need a specific licence to freeze germinal products (semen, ova and embryo) anywhere in England and testing will be required. Keepers will be responsible for the cost of sampling, postage and testing. Further detail can be found in the declaration.
Check the guidance on:
- moving animals in England - including farms, markets, shows and slaughterhouses
- moving animals from England to Scotland
- moving animals from England to Wales
- collecting, freezing and moving germinal product in England
Total number of cases
The total number of BTV-3 cases in Great Britain for the 2025 to 2026 vector season (since July 2025) is 8. All cases have been in England.
The location of all premises in Great Britain where one or more animals have tested positive by PCR to bluetongue serotype 3 or serotype 12 is available on the bluetongue case map.
Read the details of each case.
Risk level
The risk of transmission via infected midges is now considered to be very high in England and most of Great Britain.
Control zones
Check if you’re in a zone on the bluetongue zone map.
Read the details of each zone.
Moving animals and animal products
Find out about:
- moving animals within the restricted zone
- general licences to move animals and germinal product from the restricted zone to Scotland or Wales
- moving, freezing and storing germinal product
Vaccination and biosecurity
Find out about:
Livestock identification and movement rules
Find out about:
- keeping cattle, bison and buffalo in England and Wales
- keeping sheep and goats in England
- keeping deer in England: tagging, movement and record keeping rules
Contact the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) if you keep camelids (such as llamas or alpacas) or you’re unsure about the rules.
Importing animals and animal products
Check the rules on imports, exports and EU trade of animals and animal products.
Webinars, leaflets, videos and posters
Watch recordings of bluetongue webinars.
Find leaflets, videos and posters about bluetongue.
Defra’s bluetongue control strategy
Defra controls cases of bluetongue by following the Bluetongue: disease control framework in England
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bluetongue-latest-situation
