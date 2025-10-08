Bluetongue: latest situation

Overview of current bluetongue cases, risk level, vaccinations and restrictions.

Be vigilant for signs of bluetongue and report it if you suspect it.

Total number of cases

The total number of BTV-3 cases in Great Britain for the 2025 to 2026 vector season (since July 2025) is 107. There have been:

103 cases in England

4 cases in Wales

The total number of BTV-8 cases in Great Britain for the 2025 to 2026 vector season (since July 2025) is 2. Both cases were in England.

The location of all premises in Great Britain where one or more animals have tested positive by PCR to bluetongue serotype 3, serotype 8 or serotype 12 is available on the bluetongue case map.

Latest updates

7 October 2025

Eight new cases of BTV-3 in England were confirmed on 7 October 2025 following reports of suspicious clinical signs:

one sheep in Derbyshire

one dairy cow in Derbyshire

3 dairy cows in Derbyshire

one cow in Shropshire

one cow on the Isle of Wight

one dairy cow in Cornwall

1 calf in West Sussex

one 6-month-old lamb in South Gloucestershire

One new case of BTV-8 in England was confirmed on 7 October 2025 following reports of suspicious clinical signs:

one dairy cow in Cornwall

3 October 2025

Three new cases of BTV-3 in England were confirmed on 3 October 2025 following reports of suspicious clinical signs:

one cow in Cornwall

2 cows in Derbyshire

one 6-month old calf in Oxfordshire

One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed in one dairy cow in Shropshire on 3 October 2025 following a non-negative pre-movement test.

1 October 2025 further update

Three new cases of BTV-3 in England were confirmed on 1 October 2025 following reports of suspicious clinical signs:

one dairy cow in Derbyshire

one cow in Devon

one ram in Cornwall

One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed in 7 dairy cows in Cornwall on 1 October 2025 following a non-negative pre-movement test.

1 October 2025

Following the confirmation of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) at a premises in Monmouthshire, Wales, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Wales has announced that a bluetongue temporary control zone (TCZ) has been put in place around the premises from Wednesday 1 October.

Find information on bluetongue controls and licence requirements on GOV.WALES.

Restricted zone

The restricted zone for bluetongue was extended to cover all of England on 1 July 2025. You can now move animals within England without a specific bluetongue licence or pre-movement testing.

You will need a specific licence to freeze germinal products (semen, ova and embryo) anywhere in England and testing will be required. Keepers will be responsible for the cost of sampling, postage and testing. Further detail can be found in the declaration.

Risk level

Temperatures have continued to reduce in recent weeks, and experts consider the risk of onward spread by vectors in the south-east, East Anglia, the south-west and the north-east to be low (event is rare but does occur).

The risk of incursion of bluetongue virus (including serotypes not currently circulating in England) from all routes remains at medium (occurs regularly).

Control zones

Check if you’re in a zone on the bluetongue zone map.

Read the details of each zone.

Moving animals and animal products

Vaccination and biosecurity

Livestock identification and movement rules

Contact the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) if you keep camelids (such as llamas or alpacas) or you’re unsure about the rules.

Importing animals and animal products

Check the rules on imports, exports and EU trade of animals and animal products.

Webinars, leaflets, videos and posters

Watch recordings of bluetongue webinars.

Find leaflets, videos and posters about bluetongue.

Defra’s bluetongue control strategy

Defra controls cases of bluetongue by following the Bluetongue: disease control framework in England