Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Bluetongue: latest situation
Overview of current bluetongue cases, risk level, vaccinations and restrictions.
Contents:
- Total number of cases
- Latest updates
- Risk level
- Control zones
- Moving animals and animal products
- Vaccination and biosecurity
- Livestock identification and movement rules
- Importing animals and animal products
- Webinars, leaflets, videos and posters
- Defra’s bluetongue control strategy
Be vigilant for signs of bluetongue and report it if you suspect it.
Total number of cases
The total number of BTV-3 cases in Great Britain for the 2025 to 2026 vector season (since July 2025) is 107. There have been:
- 103 cases in England
- 4 cases in Wales
The total number of BTV-8 cases in Great Britain for the 2025 to 2026 vector season (since July 2025) is 2. Both cases were in England.
The location of all premises in Great Britain where one or more animals have tested positive by PCR to bluetongue serotype 3, serotype 8 or serotype 12 is available on the bluetongue case map.
Latest updates
7 October 2025
Eight new cases of BTV-3 in England were confirmed on 7 October 2025 following reports of suspicious clinical signs:
- one sheep in Derbyshire
- one dairy cow in Derbyshire
- 3 dairy cows in Derbyshire
- one cow in Shropshire
- one cow on the Isle of Wight
- one dairy cow in Cornwall
- 1 calf in West Sussex
- one 6-month-old lamb in South Gloucestershire
One new case of BTV-8 in England was confirmed on 7 October 2025 following reports of suspicious clinical signs:
- one dairy cow in Cornwall
3 October 2025
Three new cases of BTV-3 in England were confirmed on 3 October 2025 following reports of suspicious clinical signs:
- one cow in Cornwall
- 2 cows in Derbyshire
- one 6-month old calf in Oxfordshire
One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed in one dairy cow in Shropshire on 3 October 2025 following a non-negative pre-movement test.
1 October 2025 further update
Three new cases of BTV-3 in England were confirmed on 1 October 2025 following reports of suspicious clinical signs:
- one dairy cow in Derbyshire
- one cow in Devon
- one ram in Cornwall
One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed in 7 dairy cows in Cornwall on 1 October 2025 following a non-negative pre-movement test.
1 October 2025
Following the confirmation of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) at a premises in Monmouthshire, Wales, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Wales has announced that a bluetongue temporary control zone (TCZ) has been put in place around the premises from Wednesday 1 October.
Find information on bluetongue controls and licence requirements on GOV.WALES.
Restricted zone
The restricted zone for bluetongue was extended to cover all of England on 1 July 2025. You can now move animals within England without a specific bluetongue licence or pre-movement testing.
You will need a specific licence to freeze germinal products (semen, ova and embryo) anywhere in England and testing will be required. Keepers will be responsible for the cost of sampling, postage and testing. Further detail can be found in the declaration.
Check the guidance on:
- moving animals in England - including farms, markets, shows and slaughterhouses
- moving animals from England to Scotland
- moving animals from England to Wales
- collecting, freezing and moving germinal product in England
Risk level
Temperatures have continued to reduce in recent weeks, and experts consider the risk of onward spread by vectors in the south-east, East Anglia, the south-west and the north-east to be low (event is rare but does occur).
The risk of incursion of bluetongue virus (including serotypes not currently circulating in England) from all routes remains at medium (occurs regularly).
Control zones
Check if you’re in a zone on the bluetongue zone map.
Read the details of each zone.
Moving animals and animal products
Find out about:
- moving animals within the restricted zone
- general licences to move animals and germinal product from the restricted zone to Scotland or Wales
- moving, freezing and storing germinal product
Vaccination and biosecurity
Find out about:
Livestock identification and movement rules
Find out about:
- keeping cattle, bison and buffalo in England and Wales
- keeping sheep and goats in England
- keeping deer in England: tagging, movement and record keeping rules
Contact the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) if you keep camelids (such as llamas or alpacas) or you’re unsure about the rules.
Importing animals and animal products
Check the rules on imports, exports and EU trade of animals and animal products.
Webinars, leaflets, videos and posters
Watch recordings of bluetongue webinars.
Find leaflets, videos and posters about bluetongue.
Defra’s bluetongue control strategy
Defra controls cases of bluetongue by following the Bluetongue: disease control framework in England
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bluetongue-latest-situation
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Protecting communities and powering renewal: Over 24,000 homes and businesses protected from floods in first year08/10/2025 11:15:00
151 flood schemes delivered in 12 months to boost flood resilience across the nation and better protect more than 24,000 homes and businesses.
Public urged to buy pets from reputable sources07/10/2025 11:20:00
New rules mean all commercial dog imports from Romania into Great Britain to undergo mandatory pre-import testing.
Water company fines fund local restoration projects03/10/2025 14:20:00
Over £10 million in water company fines directed to restore local waterways through 51 projects aimed at cleaning up rivers, lakes and seas.
New Commissioner to champion tenant farmers across England26/09/2025 14:20:00
Alan Laidlaw, an experienced CEO with more than 25 years’ experience in agriculture and land management, has been appointed to the new role.
Water saving plans to reduce bills and unblock new homes23/09/2025 11:20:00
Strengthened Water Efficiency Standards will boost housebuilding and keep more money in families’ pockets.
The Animal Welfare Committee welcomes new experts22/09/2025 14:20:00
The new Committee members will advise governments across the UK on measures to protect animal welfare.
Foot and Mouth disease controls amended for Hungary19/09/2025 11:20:00
Foot and Mouth disease controls have been amended for Hungary
Foot and mouth disease: latest situation18/09/2025 14:20:00
Current cases of foot and mouth disease, trade restrictions and risk level.