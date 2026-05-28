Bluetongue: latest situation

Overview of current bluetongue cases, risk level, vaccinations and restrictions.

Contents:

Be vigilant for signs of bluetongue and report it if you suspect it.

Total number of cases

There have been 341 cases of bluetongue in Great Britain in the 2025 to 2026 bluetongue season (since 1 July 2025). In:

England, there have been 319 cases of bluetongue – including 307 cases of only BTV-3, 4 cases of only BTV-8, 7 cases with both BTV-3 and BTV-8 and 1 case of BTV (serotype unknown).

Wales, there have been 23 cases of BTV-3

There have been no cases in Scotland.

The location of all premises in Great Britain where one or more animals have tested positive by PCR for bluetongue serotype 3, serotype 8 or serotype 12 is available on the bluetongue case map.

There are 5 confirmed cases of BTV-3 in Northern Ireland.

Latest updates

22 May 2026

One new case of BTV was confirmed in England on 22 May 2026 following a

report of suspicious clinical signs:

1 suckler cow following a late term abortion. It was not possible to determine the BTV serotype.

8 May 2026

One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed in England on 8 May 2026 following a

report of suspicious clinical signs:

2 cows tested positive following late term abortions

1 May 2026

One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed in England on 1 May 2026 following a report of suspicious clinical signs:

1 stillborn calf in Cumbria with brain deformities

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