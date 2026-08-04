Bluetongue: Livestock keepers in Wales urged to take action

Farmers and livestock keepers across Wales are being urged to check for signs of Bluetongue, report any suspect cases to APHA and consider vaccination, as more BTV-3 cases are being confirmed in England and Wales.

Welsh Government is urging farmers and livestock keepers across Wales to check for signs of Bluetongue (BTV-3), as cases continue to rise in Wales and England

livestock can move freely between England and Wales since the all-Wales Restricted Zone began in November 2025, so keepers should check the Bluetongue status of animals before buying or moving them

keepers should take three steps: check the Bluetongue status of replacement animals, speak to their vet about vaccination, and report suspected cases promptly to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA)

Farmers and livestock keepers across Wales are being urged to check for signs of Bluetongue, report any suspect cases to APHA and consider vaccination, as more BTV-3 cases are being confirmed in England and Wales.

Since the all-Wales Restricted Zone was introduced in November 2025, livestock can move freely between England and Wales without restrictions. This makes it more important than ever for keepers to check the Bluetongue status of any animals before buying or moving them.

Wales' Chief Veterinary Officer, Richard Irvine, yesterday said:

We are now in the active transmission period for Bluetongue, and more cases of BTV-3 in both cattle and sheep are emerging in different parts of Wales, as well as in England, particularly the south-west counties. Safe sourcing of livestock is crucial. Keepers are advised to consider the Bluetongue status of replacements, so you don't buy more than you bargained for. It remains important for livestock keepers to speak with their vet and consider Bluetongue vaccination, as it's the best way to protect herds and flocks from the impacts of disease. Stay vigilant for the signs of Bluetongue and report any suspected cases promptly to APHA."

Keepers are advised to take three practical steps to protect their herds and flocks, drawing on this advice: