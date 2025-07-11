Welsh Government
|Printable version
Bluetongue restrictions eased for livestock movements to approved ‘red markets’ in Wales
The introduction of Bluetongue Approved Red Markets will allow greater flexibility for farmers and auctioneers while maintaining disease controls.
On 8 July, the Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, held a Bluetongue Roundtable and met with representatives of the livestock industry to discuss future bluetongue policy, with an emphasis on the operation of markets.
Following the collective discussions that balanced industry benefits with potential risks, the introduction of Bluetongue Approved Red Markets has been agreed.
This means from 14 July, animals can be moved from the Restricted Zone in England to a bluetongue approved red market in Wales, for direct onward movement to a designated slaughterhouse in Wales or one within the restricted zone.
The Deputy First Minister, said:
My priority remains protecting Welsh livestock as well as the farmers and communities that depend on them by keeping Bluetongue out of Wales.
I have been listening and closely monitoring the situation. Following constructive discussions with industry representatives this week, I am pleased to confirm that the evidence now supports easing some of the current restrictions.
The Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine said:
Vaccine remains the best method of protecting livestock and reducing the potentially devastating impacts of Bluetongue.
Now is the time to vaccinate, so I encourage all livestock keepers to discuss Bluetongue with their vet. We are also continuing to actively explore vaccine efficacy, including when used in sheep and for future sales.
What's changing
- From 14th July livestock markets in Wales will be able to apply to become a Bluetongue Approved Red Market for the sale of animals originating from the Restricted Zone in England, for onward movement direct to a designated slaughterhouse in Wales, or a slaughterhouse within the restricted zone.
- Movements of animals from a premises located within the bluetongue restricted zone are subject to the conditions of the EXD627 general licence.
- The movement of animals from a Bluetongue Approved Red Market in Wales for onward movement direct to a designated slaughterhouse in Wales or a slaughterhouse within the restricted zone of England are subject to the conditions of the EXD628 general licence.
- Animals brought to these markets would not require vaccination or pre-movement testing so long as they are taken direct to a designated slaughterhouse in Wales or a slaughterhouse in the Restricted Zone in England.
- Since 20 June, the Welsh Government has allowed cattle fully vaccinated with Boehringer Ingelheim’s Bultavo-3 vaccine, to move under licence, from a Restricted Zone to Wales without a pre-movement test.
Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety. The virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep and camelids such as llamas, and midges are most active between April and November.
Bluetongue is a notifiable disease, so any suspect cases must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/bluetongue-restrictions-eased-livestock-movements-approved-red-markets-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Second Wales Rural Crime Strategy builds on success to strengthen protection10/07/2025 14:05:00
Rural communities and wildlife in Wales will receive greater protection under a new three-year strategy launched today at the Wales Wildlife & Rural Crime Conference.
£1 bus fares for young people from September10/07/2025 11:05:00
Young people aged 16 to 21 will be able to ride on buses across Wales for just £1 from September.
Flying Start childcare exceeds expansion targets in Wales09/07/2025 16:15:00
More families than ever are benefitting from high quality funded childcare as Wales’ Flying Start programme exceeds expansion targets.
Senedd passes legislation to support the future of tourism in Wales09/07/2025 12:10:00
The Senedd yesterday voted to give councils the choice to introduce a small visitor levy on overnight stays to raise and reinvest vital funding into local tourism.
Community celebrates flagship arts investment for Wales09/07/2025 09:05:00
Culture Minister Jack Sargeant joined Hollywood actor Rhys Ifans and community groups from across North Wales last weekend to celebrate the redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd, Wales’s largest producing theatre.
Welsh Language and Education Bill Receives Royal Assent08/07/2025 14:05:00
Landmark legislation to ensure all children in Wales get the opportunity to become confident Welsh speakers yesterday received Royal Assent, becoming law.
New legislation to improve building safety in Wales07/07/2025 14:05:00
These are the three key principles of a landmark building safety Bill that was laid before the Senedd today, according to Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant.
Curlew conservation project takes flight!07/07/2025 11:05:00
To mark the start of Wales Nature Week, the Deputy First Minister has seen for himself conservation efforts underway to save one of Wales' most endangered birds – the curlew.
£4.8 million to speed up scans at Swansea’s largest hospital07/07/2025 10:10:00
More people will be seen, diagnosed and treated at Swansea’s Morriston Hospital following a £4.8 million investment in new equipment.