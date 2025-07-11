Bluetongue restrictions eased for livestock movements to approved ‘red markets’ in Wales

The introduction of Bluetongue Approved Red Markets will allow greater flexibility for farmers and auctioneers while maintaining disease controls.

On 8 July, the Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, held a Bluetongue Roundtable and met with representatives of the livestock industry to discuss future bluetongue policy, with an emphasis on the operation of markets.

Following the collective discussions that balanced industry benefits with potential risks, the introduction of Bluetongue Approved Red Markets has been agreed.

This means from 14 July, animals can be moved from the Restricted Zone in England to a bluetongue approved red market in Wales, for direct onward movement to a designated slaughterhouse in Wales or one within the restricted zone.

The Deputy First Minister, said:

My priority remains protecting Welsh livestock as well as the farmers and communities that depend on them by keeping Bluetongue out of Wales. I have been listening and closely monitoring the situation. Following constructive discussions with industry representatives this week, I am pleased to confirm that the evidence now supports easing some of the current restrictions.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine said:

Vaccine remains the best method of protecting livestock and reducing the potentially devastating impacts of Bluetongue. Now is the time to vaccinate, so I encourage all livestock keepers to discuss Bluetongue with their vet. We are also continuing to actively explore vaccine efficacy, including when used in sheep and for future sales.

What's changing

From 14th July livestock markets in Wales will be able to apply to become a Bluetongue Approved Red Market for the sale of animals originating from the Restricted Zone in England, for onward movement direct to a designated slaughterhouse in Wales, or a slaughterhouse within the restricted zone.

Movements of animals from a premises located within the bluetongue restricted zone are subject to the conditions of the EXD627 general licence.

The movement of animals from a Bluetongue Approved Red Market in Wales for onward movement direct to a designated slaughterhouse in Wales or a slaughterhouse within the restricted zone of England are subject to the conditions of the EXD628 general licence.

Animals brought to these markets would not require vaccination or pre-movement testing so long as they are taken direct to a designated slaughterhouse in Wales or a slaughterhouse in the Restricted Zone in England.

Since 20 June, the Welsh Government has allowed cattle fully vaccinated with Boehringer Ingelheim’s Bultavo-3 vaccine, to move under licence, from a Restricted Zone to Wales without a pre-movement test.

Bluetongue Policy in Wales

Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety. The virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep and camelids such as llamas, and midges are most active between April and November.

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease, so any suspect cases must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

