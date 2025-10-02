Welsh Government
Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) in Monmouthshire: update
Following the confirmation of Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) at a premises in Monmouthshire, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Wales has announced a Bluetongue Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) will be put in place around the farm from Wednesday 1st October.
On Friday [26 September] the CVO confirmed that a single cow tested positive for BTV-3 following a report to the Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA) of clinical signs indicative of Bluetongue by the farm’s veterinary surgeon.
Further epidemiological investigations by APHA and the Pirbright Institute have identified that BTV-3 is actively circulating on the farm. A TCZ will be declared to help prevent the spread of disease by livestock movements, and support further surveillance within the zone. The affected farm also remains under restrictions.
Bluetongue is caused by a virus that is primarily transmitted by certain species of biting midges. The movement of infected animals can also spread the disease.
Bluetongue affects ruminants (such as cattle, goats, sheep and deer) and camelids (such as alpacas and llamas). It does not affect people or food safety.
CVO, Richard Irvine said:
We have put in place this temporary control zone to help prevent the spread of Bluetongue in Wales. This is because we have clear evidence of active midge-borne transmission of BTV-3 infection following further investigations at the affected farm near Chepstow, Monmouthshire.
“I urge animal keepers to continue to be vigilant for the signs of the disease, source stock responsibly and report any suspect cases to the APHA immediately.
“Vaccination is the best way to protect livestock and livelihoods from the worst impacts of this potentially devastating disease. If you’re an animal keeper I would urge you to discuss Bluetongue vaccination with your vet now.
On Tuesday [30 September] Bluetongue serotype 3 was also identified at two premises in Powys; one near Llangammarch Wells and one near Gladestry. The single cattle that have tested positive for BTV-3 on each of these farms will be culled in line with the Bluetongue virus disease control strategy.
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affair Huw Irranca-Davies, said:
Welsh Government and industry have cooperated throughout this year to keep Bluetongue out of Wales for as long as possible.
“Our success to this point has been crucial in buying our farmers the time they needed to vaccinate their animals and prepare for Bluetongue. Everyone needs to now play their part and help manage where Bluetongue disease is appearing. We must continue to work hard together to protect our Welsh livestock sectors from this potentially devastating disease.
