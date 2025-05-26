Bluetongue virus restricted zone to be extended to all of England on 1 July 2025

The bluetongue virus (BTV) restricted zone is being extended to cover the whole of England, ending movement restrictions for animals.

The Bluetongue Virus restricted zone will be extended from 1 July 2025 to cover the whole of England, ending movement restrictions for animals and allowing farmers to move cattle, sheep, all ruminants, camelids, throughout England without movement tests.

Bluetongue virus (BTV-3) is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep, goats, deer and camelids such as llamas and alpacas. The impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – but in most cases seen since September 2024 clinical signs have been mild and animals have recovered.

The decision to extend the zone follows consultation between industry and scientists recognising that the area of England where disease has been found is now too large for movement restrictions to remain an effective and proportionate way of controlling the disease.

Many areas of England are now affected by BTV and safe and effective vaccines are available. Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) vaccines are now available and farmers are strongly encouraged to discuss their use with their private vet as vaccination is the most effective way to protect livestock from bluetongue.

This new approach is in alignment with the approach taken throughout the EU. This will also allow a renewed focus on resources on higher priority disease risks, which now presents a greater risk to industry, such as Foot and Mouth Disease and African Swine Fever.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:

Through movement controls we have slowed the westerly spread of bluetongue until vaccines are available. We are now moving away from government imposed movement controls which are costly and disruptive to farming particularly those within the zones. An all-England restriction zone will allow livestock farmers currently impacted by burdensome restrictions to be on equal footing with rest of England. We encourage all farmers and keepers to discuss the use of BTV-3 vaccines to protect their herds and flocks with their private vet as this is the most effective way of protecting susceptible species. I urge all livestock keepers to report suspect disease. It is especially important to remember that foot and mouth disease and bluetongue can have similar clinical presentation.

BTV is a notifiable disease. Farmers should continue to monitor their animals frequently for clinical signs and report suspicion of disease immediately, they should also make sure their animals and land are registered with APHA so keepers can be kept informed and animals easily located

Suspicion of BTV in animals in England must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301.

In Wales, suspected disease should be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03003 038 268.

In Scotland, you should contact your local Field Services Office if you suspect bluetongue. In Northern Ireland please report to the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or by contacting the local DAERA Direct Veterinary Office.

Restrictions on the freezing of germinal products within the restricted zone will remain

Guidance for livestock owners on how to spot and report the disease can be found here: Bluetongue: news, information and guidance for livestock keepers - GOV.UK