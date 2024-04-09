Welsh Government
BMA pay disputes – junior doctors, consultants and specialist doctors
The Welsh Government and BMA Wales’ three national committees representing consultants, SAS doctors and junior doctors have today agreed to formal negotiations about pay.
Planned industrial action will be suspended during the negotiations.
A mandate is being developed for the talks with all three BMA branches of practice with the aim of resolving the disputes over pay for 2023 to 2024.
In the context of the most challenging financial position the Welsh Government has faced since devolution, a significant amount of work has been undertaken to identify funding to support the negotiations.
First Minister Vaughan Gething said:
We recognise the strength of feeling among BMA members and that industrial action is never taken lightly.
This is a government that listens and engages to find solutions. I prioritised a meeting with the BMA directly alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Health to reinforce our commitment to that partnership approach.
We currently face the most severe financial situation in the devolution era which makes our task far harder. Despite this backdrop, we have worked to identify a way forward that I hope will lead to the successful resolution of this dispute and ensure that doctors can return to work in NHS Wales.
Health Secretary Eluned Morgan added:
Even in these very challenging circumstances, we have worked in social partnership with the BMA and NHS to maintain patent safety during industrial action.
But the strikes have been very disruptive to the delivery of NHS services – none of us want to see doctors on strike. I am pleased the three BMA committees have agreed to pause further industrial action and begin formal talks with Welsh Government and hope we can bring an end to this dispute.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/bma-pay-disputes-junior-doctors-consultants-and-specialist-doctors
