Board Elections 2022

Homeless Link’s vision is a country free of homelessness. We believe everyone should have a place to call home and the support needed to keep it. We develop, inspire, support and sustain a movement of member organisations, working together to achieve positive futures for people who are homeless or vulnerably housed.

Our organisation is led and governed by a highly effective Board that includes six directors elected from amongst our membership. The Board sets our strategic direction and challenges and supports us to achieve our goals. This autumn we’ll be holding elections for two member directors. This is a great opportunity for chief executives or senior leaders from our member organisations to help shape our work as a director of the company and trustee of the charity.

The attached role profile sets out more information on the role, the eligibility criteria, and the personal attributions, knowledge and experience we’re looking for.

As is all too often the case, our Board is not as diverse as we’d like, so we’d particularly welcome applications from women, people of minoritised ethnicity, younger people, disabled people and people with lived experience of homelessness. Our Board regularly audits its collective skill set and has identified knowledge of information systems as desirable, although not essential.

The term of office for an elected director is for an initial 3 years. A full induction is provided for all new directors. The Board meets five times a year, mainly in London. The Board has a small number of strategic Sub-Committees and each director is expected to join one of these. This is a voluntary position, but reasonable travel and other expenses are paid.

New applicants will be invited to meet with trustees from our governance committee on 22nd or 23rd September to discuss the role. The committee will then recommend a shortlist of candidates for an all-member election in October. The successful candidates will join the Board in November.

If you wish to put yourself forward for election, please complete the nomination and EDI monitoring forms and return them by email to secretary@homelesslink.org.uk. You’ll need to provide confirmation of support from your Chief Executive or Board Chair, as serving on the Homeless Link Board does involve a time commitment that may impact on your current role.

The closing date for nomination forms to be received is by 9am on Monday 12 September 2022.



If you’d like to have an informal discussion about the role with a member of our Board or senior management team, please contact me and we’ll arrange a conversation.