Homeless Link
|Printable version
Board Elections 2022
Homeless Link’s vision is a country free of homelessness. We believe everyone should have a place to call home and the support needed to keep it. We develop, inspire, support and sustain a movement of member organisations, working together to achieve positive futures for people who are homeless or vulnerably housed.
Our organisation is led and governed by a highly effective Board that includes six directors elected from amongst our membership. The Board sets our strategic direction and challenges and supports us to achieve our goals. This autumn we’ll be holding elections for two member directors. This is a great opportunity for chief executives or senior leaders from our member organisations to help shape our work as a director of the company and trustee of the charity.
The attached role profile sets out more information on the role, the eligibility criteria, and the personal attributions, knowledge and experience we’re looking for.
As is all too often the case, our Board is not as diverse as we’d like, so we’d particularly welcome applications from women, people of minoritised ethnicity, younger people, disabled people and people with lived experience of homelessness. Our Board regularly audits its collective skill set and has identified knowledge of information systems as desirable, although not essential.
The term of office for an elected director is for an initial 3 years. A full induction is provided for all new directors. The Board meets five times a year, mainly in London. The Board has a small number of strategic Sub-Committees and each director is expected to join one of these. This is a voluntary position, but reasonable travel and other expenses are paid.
New applicants will be invited to meet with trustees from our governance committee on 22nd or 23rd September to discuss the role. The committee will then recommend a shortlist of candidates for an all-member election in October. The successful candidates will join the Board in November.
If you wish to put yourself forward for election, please complete the nomination and EDI monitoring forms and return them by email to secretary@homelesslink.org.uk. You’ll need to provide confirmation of support from your Chief Executive or Board Chair, as serving on the Homeless Link Board does involve a time commitment that may impact on your current role.
The closing date for nomination forms to be received is by 9am on Monday 12 September 2022.
If you’d like to have an informal discussion about the role with a member of our Board or senior management team, please contact me and we’ll arrange a conversation.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/board-elections-2022/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
A new Government review is seeking to understand the experiences of LGBTQ Veterans08/08/2022 15:20:00
Lee Buss Blair, a Director of Riverside Housing, talks about his own personal experience of being gay in the military and how this can lead to veterans facing homelessness.
Homeless Link and Caritas Anchor House meet with Stephen Timms MP03/08/2022 09:15:00
Homeless Link's Head of Policy and Research Sophie Boobis, together with CEO of Caritas Anchor House Amanda Dubarry, met with the Labour MP for East Ham Stephen Timms on Friday 29 July.
New member: The Good Economy02/08/2022 12:05:00
We're delighted to welcome The Good Economy as a new member of Homeless Link!
Update on Leicester’s Respite Rooms Project01/08/2022 15:20:00
Having recently passed its halfway point, Leicester’s Respite Rooms project is in high demand and is on track to meet its target of supporting 80-100 women by September 2022.
Homeless Link labels new statistics showing no fault evictions increased by 142% on the previous year as "extremely worrying"29/07/2022 15:20:00
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities yesterday released the Statutory Homelessness statistics for January to March 2022.
Will the turbulence in Westminster scupper promised rental reform?27/07/2022 11:05:00
When the Government released its ‘A fairer private rented sector’ White Paper in June, there was a sense across the housing and homelessness sector that this was a real step forward for the 4.4 million people privately renting in England.
DLUHC announces new Night Shelter Transformation Fund working with Homeless Link and Housing Justice27/07/2022 09:25:00
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has announced a new Night Shelter Transformation Fund of up to £10million in grants. The Night Shelter Transformation Fund is administered by DLUHC, working in partnership with Homeless Link and Housing Justice who will provide support to prospective applicants and grant holders.
‘Where do you go? There’s nowhere’: Developing safe accommodation options for domestic abuse survivors21/07/2022 09:15:00
As Fulfilling Lives South East closes it's doors, Systems Change Project Assistant Emily Page shares insights from their projects addressing the lack of access to safe accommodation for domestic abuse survivors with multiple and complex needs.