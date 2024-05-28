Boardman to lead Pedal for Paris

Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, our chair Chris Boardman will take part in an eight-day bike ride from Manchester to Paris, to galvanise the sport and physical activity sector to step up its work in tackling climate change.

Our chair and former Olympic cycling champion, Chris Boardman, will lead an eight-day ride from Manchester to Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Pedal for Paris aims to highlight inspirational and innovative organisations in England that are working to become environmentally sustainable.

The ride will begin in Manchester on 16 July, with the team – which will see Chris joined by multiple Olympic medallist and UK Sport Chair Dame Katherine Grainger, and a host of other guests – tackling 550 miles en route to Paris, arriving on 23 July.

In the run up to the ride, we’re asking sport and physical activity organisations across the country to sign a Going for Green Pledge, committing to new ways to become more sustainable.

The ride also comes on the back of last week’s announcement of Every Move, our sustainability strategy and action plan that’s backed by more than £100 million of investment, including £45m of new funding to promote green innovation, and Chris is excited for the road ahead.

