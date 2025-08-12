‘Bold action’ still needed to continue addressing Tory jobs failures

Commenting on today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which shows ongoing real wage growth alongside a rise in zero-hours contracts, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“It is welcome that wages continue to grow and that employment rates are still rising.

“However, years of Tory cuts and underinvestment have left big challenges in the jobs market – including continued growth in the use of insecure zero hours contracts.

“The government is raising national investment, repairing public services, and improving the support people need to get into work. This is putting Britain on the road to recovery.

“But more is needed. Bold action must continue to match the size of the problems we face. This should include improved support for disabled workers and a comprehensive youth guarantee.”