‘Bold action’ still needed to continue addressing Tory jobs failures
- The overall employment rate is 75.3 %, up from 74.6% a year ago
- The unemployment rate is 4.7%, up from 4.2 % a year ago. This is offset by falling economic inactivity, which is 21% down from 22.1 % a year ago
- Youth unemployment remains high at 12%, showing no change on the year
- Real wages rose by 1.2%, and while rates of growth have slowed nominal wage growth remains strong
- 1.17 million people are on zero hours contracts, up from 1.04 million a year ago
Commenting on today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which shows ongoing real wage growth alongside a rise in zero-hours contracts, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“It is welcome that wages continue to grow and that employment rates are still rising.
“However, years of Tory cuts and underinvestment have left big challenges in the jobs market – including continued growth in the use of insecure zero hours contracts.
“The government is raising national investment, repairing public services, and improving the support people need to get into work. This is putting Britain on the road to recovery.
“But more is needed. Bold action must continue to match the size of the problems we face. This should include improved support for disabled workers and a comprehensive youth guarantee.”
On the latest zero-hours contracts figures, which show more than a million workers employed on a zero-hours contract, Paul added:
“There are still far too many people trapped on zero-hours contracts, unsure of how much they’ll make from one week to the next.
“But Tory and Lib Dem Lords have been voting to block new rights for workers to a proper contract with regular hours. The sight of hereditary Peers voting against workers’ rights belongs in another century.
"Working people need the Employment Rights Bill delivered in full.”
