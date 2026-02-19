Bold bet on AI to keep UK at forefront of science and research breakthroughs from healthcare, to better public services

First-ever AI Strategy for UK Research and Innovation marks bold plan to make AI deliver for UK’s cutting-edge science and research efforts.

First-ever AI Strategy for UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) marks bold plan to make AI deliver for UK’s cutting-edge science and research efforts, supporting breakthroughs from health to clean energy and beyond

AI will be put to work to transform cutting-edge research into innovations that benefit us all – from better healthcare and new public services to cutting edge products.

The UK’s largest public research funder UKRI has set out its first-ever plan to put AI to work for the nation’s world-leading innovators today (Thursday 19 February) - building on the UK’s historic strengths in fields like computing and agentic AI.

UKRI-backed work on AI is already making a difference across society and the economy – from the world-leading RADAR AI system that detects faults on the railway network in real time, to the IXI Brain Atlas which is supporting more than 40 clinical trials into degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s by helping to analyse brain scans.

In the recent Spending Review settlement, UKRI committed a record £1.6 billion of funding directly targeted at the AI sector over the next 4 years, its biggest single investment area for 2026 to 2030. This includes funding for specific activity that UKRI will deliver on behalf of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) – which is subject to change as delivery plans are finalised. It also sits alongside significant additional AIinvestment woven through the broader UKRI budget.

The new strategy signals UKRI’s intention to make major investments in mathematics, computer science and engineering research which underpin AI expertise. World-class researchers and businesses across the UK will also benefit from better access to the right tools, training and infrastructure to unlock new growth across the UK. This will help bring to life innovations that make people’s lives better – a key theme of the India AIImpact Summit which continues this week.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, who is leading the UK delegation at the India AI Impact Summit, said:

The UK is backing its pioneering AI leadership with more than £1.6 billion in investment to make sure the best of British expertise develops the next wave of AI innovations. Together we are turning potential into progress and that’s the ambition I am bringing to the AI Summit in India this week. From spotting cancers earlier to cutting backlogs in public services, new research into AI will be a game-changer, bringing the promise of tomorrow’s technologies to the UK today.

UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said:

The potential of combining our AI expertise with our peerless R&Dcommunity is a game-changer. This plan will harness AI to accelerate both the pace and possibility of scientific endeavour. We are already seeing AI change the game for what’s possible in fields from health, to energy, and beyond. Boldly backing this technology is how we push our Great British innovators to further success, and build a path to breakthroughs that boost our health, wealth, and wellbeing.

The strategy also commits to expanding doctoral and fellowship routes co-designed with businesses. It will also support recognised career frameworks for research software engineers, data scientists and ethics specialists – supporting the high-paying jobs of the future.

AI is one of the central growth sectors in the UK’s industrial strategy. UKRI’s plan will turn the UK’s scientific excellence into economic advantage by supporting regional clusters, creating new jobs and backing technologies with high-growth potential.

Professor Charlotte Deane, Senior Responsible Owner for the UKRI AIProgramme and Executive Chair of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, said:

The UK has deep strengths in AI. From the country of Alan Turing and Ada Lovelace, we have a world-class tradition in mathematics and computer science. This strategy will turn that research excellence into national advantage. To do that, we must make bold choices in areas where the UK can genuinely lead the world. UKRI will play a central role in backing the full innovation pathway from fundamental research to prototypes to scale-up. By uniting universities, businesses, industry and government we can unlock the potential we have long had but have not yet fully mobilised.

Areas of focus

Under the new strategic framework, investment will focus on 6 priority areas:

advancing technology development

transforming research through AI

developing AI skills and talent

accelerating innovation for economic growth and societal benefit

championing responsible and trustworthy AI

building world-class AI data and infrastructure

Central to UKRI’s plan is building a strong research and innovation community which will support them with the skills they need to become the AI leaders of the future.

UKRI-backed AI research is already making a difference to everyday life, from the world’s first system spotting railway faults before they cause delays to a tool detecting online harm to keep us safe. In healthcare, AI-powered brain imaging is helping to identify early signs of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Now UKRI is now putting its weight behind AI. Under the new strategy, it will help to deliver:

up to £137 million as part of DSIT’s AI for Science Strategy to back AI-enabled scientific discovery starting with drug discovery and new treatments

£36 million to upgrade the University of Cambridge’s “DAWN” supercomputer supporting breakthroughs in areas like healthcare and environmental modelling.

Today’s AI is built on decades of curiosity-driven research across mathematics, computer science, neuroscience and linguistics.

The strategy will create an environment where discovery-led research continues to thrive. It will simplify programmes and remove barriers, supporting researchers through the journey from fundamental research to prototypes to scale-up.

UKRI investment has already demonstrated the transformative potential of AI investment across critical areas.

Protecting our rail infrastructure

RADAR has transformed railway safety with a world leading AI system that detects overhead line faults in real time and automatically prevents damage. Now deployed across UK networks and attracting international interest

Helping us stay safe online

Nisien.ai secured significant investment in March 2025 to develop Hero Detect, an AI tool that detects and classifies online harms in real-time whilst fostering safer communities without excessive censorship

Safeguarding our interests

AHRC BRAID fellows are embedded directly into government departments including DSIT, Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Ofcomand Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF), working on crucial areas from AI regulation and safety to intellectual property and public trust in AI-generated information. The fellows are co-funded by the British Academy

Detecting disease earlier

The IXI Brain Atlas uses AI and quantitative image analysis to identify over 150 brain structures with microscopic precision. Already used in 10,000+ patient visits across 40+ clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative diseases.