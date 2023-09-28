Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Bold new TV advert lifts the lid on real and ‘extraordinary’ work of prison and probation officers
The Ministry of Justice has launched a major new advertising campaign to tackle recruitment and retention, by showing the reality of life as prison and probation officers.
- Ministry of Justice launches first ever national TV and radio campaign in major new drive to recruit prison and probation officers
- Bold new approach will stop ‘sugar coating’ roles, tackle misconceptions and lifts lid on the extraordinary work carried out by those on the frontline
- The “An extraordinary job. Done by someone like you” advert follows success of similar advertising campaigns for the armed forces
Research commissioned by the Ministry of Justice shows that 47% of the public don’t know much, if anything, about what the prison service does.* Many who do join the service will ultimately leave due to having misunderstood what the role involves.
Recruiting the right people has been a challenge in the past and there is an internal level of cynicism over the ‘sugar-coating’ and aspirational language of recruitment into prison and probation jobs. For example, the idea that staff can ‘change lives’ has been jarring to some existing staff who find it to be inauthentic and the idea of making a difference in small, every day ways was highlighted as more of a motivating factor.
Using this feedback, the new advert from the Ministry of Justice is a departure from what’s gone before and aims to tell the human stories of prisoners and staff through scenes depicting the reality of working in these extraordinary roles.
Prisons Minister Damian Hinds says:
From helping to improve the literacy skills of prisoners to supporting the rehabilitation of some of the hardest-to-reach members of society, our prison and probation staff do extraordinary work every single day. Much of this takes place behind prison walls and therefore goes unnoticed.
This ambitious campaign aims – for the first time - to accurately portray the realities of working on the prison landings and shine a light on the people who do these challenging, but invaluable roles.
The campaign – which has launched on TV and radio across parts of England and Wales where the recruitment challenge is greatest – features voices from serving prison officers and aims to challenge some of the misconceptions associated with working on the prison wings, and in the probation office.
There has been a substantial increase of over 700 prison officers in the 12 months ending 30 June 2023. This means we now have an extra 4,000 prison officers than in March 2017.
The Ministry of Justice aims to hire 5,000 prison officers across public and private prisons by the mid-2020s so the system has the capacity and people it needs to rehabilitate prisoners and protect the public.
Sarah Berry, 43, joined HMP Berwyn as a prison officer and is now a Custodial Manager. She took part in filming for the advert and says:
I’m really happy to see a more authentic advert for prison officer recruitment at last. It’s important that new recruits know that working in a prison is noisy and busy and at times it can be very hard, both emotionally and physically.
We do experience conflict on a daily basis, but you really can make a difference to prisoners. By winning their trust and respect you help them develop trust and respect for each other too, most importantly reducing their likelihood of reoffending - and that makes it all worth it.
I joined the prison service in 2016 after working as a secondary school teacher for 10 years. I didn’t want a 9 to 5 office job where every day is the same as it filled me with dread. I wanted something different as I get bored easily in office jobs. I like to make a difference.
I wanted to be part of the advert so I could help bring the next generation of prison officers through the door.
The “An extraordinary job. Done by someone like you” adverts will run on catch-up TV, digital audio and social media throughout the autumn.
New prison officer recruits start on a salary of over £30,000 and full training will be given. To find out more about the MOJ’s new brand campaign and recruitment drive visit the Prison and probation jobs website.
Notes to Editors
- *Figures are from Kantar Public commissioned by the Ministry of Justice. Total sample size 2965 general public in England and Wales. Fieldwork undertaken between 14 March – 29 March 2023. Online self-completion survey.
- If you have the integrity, skills and strength of character we’re looking for then becoming a prison officer or Officer Support Grade (OSG) could be the start of a successful career. No two shifts or situations are ever the same. And, as you gain experience, you’ll find a range of opportunities to grow and develop into.
- The campaign will run across selected regions of England and Wales.
- In this unique career as prison officer, you’ll have the opportunity to carry many different roles within any one day. One minute you’re a peacekeeper, the next you’re a counsellor or a teacher. You’ll work directly with prisoners in a unique environment, helping to protect the public and make a positive impact.
- You’ll be given great training and opportunities for progression and development - including the chance to specialise in different areas.
- You can expect a prison officer salary starting from over £30,000 (location and hours depending), as well as 25 days’ holiday allowance each year, a Civil Service pension, season ticket loans, retail discounts, Employee Assistance Programme and Cycle to Work scheme.
- Despite a challenging labour market, the staffing picture is improving within prisons, with a substantial increase of over 700 Full Time Equivalent Band prison officers in the 12 months ending 30 June 2023.
- Last year’s recruitment means the Ministry of Justice now has an extra 4,000 prison officers than in March 2017.
- The rewards aren’t all you’ll gain from a role in the prison service. There’s the sense of achievement you feel when you’ve helped an offender to get their life back on track - the kind of experience you simply won’t find anywhere else. For more information search Prison Jobs.
- To find out more about the MOJ’s new brand campaign and recruitment drive visit the Prison and probation jobs website
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bold-new-tv-advert-lifts-the-lid-on-real-and-extraordinary-work-of-prison-and-probation-officers
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Thousands of veteran cards to be rolled out this year28/09/2023 16:27:00
Thousands more veterans will receive HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards by the end of the year thanks to a £3 million injection to expand the roll-out to veterans who left service before 2018.
Further support for Ukraine promised as Defence Secretary meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv28/09/2023 12:15:00
The Defence Secretary met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterpart Rustem Umerov and promised further military support from the UK.
Three Great War soldiers buried in Belgium27/09/2023 16:05:00
More than a century after his death, Private (Pte) William James Meager, a 38 year old soldier from Bloomsbury in London, has finally been laid to rest with full military honours alongside two other unknown British soldiers.
The launch of the Integration Design Authority27/09/2023 14:15:00
At DSEI 2023, Strategic Command launched the Integration Design Authority (IDA).
British Army trains Ukrainian soldiers in mine disposal skills26/09/2023 13:15:15
The Royal Engineers are delivering world-leading training to Ukraine's combat engineers in Poland, with 1,500 mine detectors having been provided to Ukraine by the UK.
Graves of three comrades killed in Normandy following D-Day identified22/09/2023 13:15:00
Nearly 80 years after their deaths, Trooper (Tpr) David Louis Morris, Corporal (Cpl) Allan Edwin Griffiths and Lance Corporal (LCpl) Neville Charles Skilton, who all served with 4th County of London Yeomanry (Sharpshooters), part of The Royal Armoured Corps, have been identified near Bayeux in Normandy.
Grave of Wolverhampton soldier killed in Normandy during World War Two identified21/09/2023 10:15:00
The grave of Wolverhampton soldier, Trooper (Tpr) Robert John Cheshire, aged 20, who served with 23rd Hussars, part of The Royal Armoured Corps, has been identified in Normandy nearly 80 years after he went missing.
Sharpening Defence’s Edge at DSEI 202321/09/2023 09:15:00
Strategic Command was at the forefront of the biennial conference in London.