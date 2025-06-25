Bold new vision for safe sport unveiled

The first findings of the Safe Sport project, which aims to establish a unified approach to safeguarding in sport, have been published.

A bold new approach to ensure the safety of everyone involved in sport at all levels across the United Kingdom is needed, according to a major new report published today.

The Safe Sport report is the result of a project involving us and the other home nation Sports Councils, UK Sport and many national governing bodies of sport (NGBs).

Led by Sarah Powell and Andy Salmon, the chief executive officers (CEOs) of British Gymnastics and Swim England respectively, the project emerged from a shared recognition of the challenges faced by our sector in keeping people safe.

It has involved consultation with nearly 150 people and organisations including NGBs, safeguarding organisations and people with personal experience of harm in sport.

The first phase of the project has resulted in five recommendations presented in the report, which you can read below.

In response, the five UK Sports Councils are empowering the sector to redesign sport to be safer for everyone and our CEOs have released the following joint statement: