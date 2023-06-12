Bold plans to boost digital connectivity across the country, from Wi-Fi in lamp posts and satellites in most rural parts of Scotland

Technology Minister Sir John Whittingdale has announced initiatives in a bid to cement the UK as an international leader in telecoms.

Papa Stour, one of the most remote communities in the UK will see the introduction of high-speed broadband, powered by satellites

Tech Minister also announces programme to test smart lampposts that will have the capacity to deliver a range of services, from public Wi-Fi to electric vehicle charging

UK and Australia sign a landmark agreement cementing the strong foundations between the 2 nations

The 10th London Tech Week has begun with a suite of bold initiatives in a bid to cement the UK as an international leader in telecoms.

From today, residents in Papa Stour, one of the UK’s most remote and inaccessible communities will be connected to high-speed broadband, enabling residents to stay connected wherever they are. The project was announced by the Minister at a speech at London Tech Week, as part of a package of initiatives which also include support for local authorities to procure and test ‘smart lampposts’, boosting connectivity within local communities.

A landmark Memorandum of Understanding between the UK and Australia was also signed, helping to establish a roadmap between the 2 nations for future telecoms collaboration.

Future telecoms is one the UK government’s 5 key technologies of tomorrow and the initiative will ensure the UK is a continued global leader in the telecoms sector and to improve connectivity for people and businesses across the country.

Making the announcements in a speech at London Tech Week, UK Minister for Data and Digital Infrastructure, Sir John Whittingdale, said:

Our announcements today will help ensure that everyone, no matter where they live, has access to high-speed broadband and other digital services that they need to thrive in the 21st century. Improving Papa Stour’s connectivity is a major milestone in our efforts to close the digital divide as it transforms the lives of the island’s residents and visitors. The Smart Infrastructure Pilots Programme shows how we can use technology to make our communities a better place to live and work and the MoU we have signed with Australia is a significant step in our efforts to work with international partners to build a more secure and resilient telecoms network. Improving digital connectivity is a top priority for the government. Our mission is to deliver fast, reliable connectivity for everyone in the UK and to continue to be a global leader in telecoms, and today’s package shows exactly that.

Papa Stour connected to high-speed satellite broadband

The island of Papa Stour in the Shetland Islands, one of the most remote communities anywhere in the UK, will see its digital infrastructure transformed in a matter of days as part of government plans to ensure universal access to fast, reliable broadband coverage.

Clarus Networks Group starts work on installing a specialist Kymeta flat panel today which, when finished later this week, will link to OneWeb’s constellation of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites to beam high-speed, reliable broadband connections to the island from space.

The panel’s installation marks its first commercial roll-out in Europe and forms part of the government’s Alpha Trial programme launched in December to test the capability and viability of low orbit satellites to deliver high-speed connectivity to communities in very hard to reach areas.

Broadband connectivity will be beamed down to the Scottish island’s rugged coastline via OneWeb’s satellite network, delivering life-changing digital accessibility, made possible by British-born science and technology innovation, and effective collaboration between central and local government.

Paul Coffey, CTO, The Clarus Networks Group, said:

At Clarus we harness the power of satellite connectivity, combined with state-of-the-art wireless technologies, to solve connection challenges. Until now, Papa Stour residents have been constrained due to unreliable and slow internet connectivity. We are excited to partner to bring lightning fast and reliable internet to the island for the first time. This installation is a landmark step in connecting remote communities, offering new possibilities for UK business and tourism.

Neil Masterson, CEO OneWeb, said:

OneWeb has always sought to use satellite connectivity to bridge the digital divide for communities and business around the world. Connectivity is vital for all but especially so for the most remote communities, and we are delighted to be working with the government and our partners on this trial to bring high-speed, low latency connectivity to those living and working on the island.

Boosting connectivity and innovation with Smart Infrastructure Pilots Programme

The Minister also announced the launch of the Smart Infrastructure Pilots Programme (SIPP). Helping local authorities to deploy advanced digital infrastructure such as smart lampposts, SIPP will support the ambition set out in the government’s recently published Wireless Infrastructure Strategy for people, business and public services across the UK to realise the full benefits of 5G and other advanced wireless connectivity – from economic to environmental growth.

The initiative, a joint programme between DSIT and the Department for Transport (DfT), will provide up to £1.5 million in funding for 6 local authority-led pilots, which will be matched by smart service providers working with the participating local authorities, to procure and test innovative smart multi-purpose columns or lampposts.

Smart multi-purpose columns or lamp posts are street furniture that have the capacity to deliver a range of smart services, including improved mobile network connectivity, public Wi-Fi, electric vehicle charging, public safety and environmental monitoring. Investing in this technology can help bring cost savings to a local authority and increase connectivity for local communities.

The announcement is also a significant step towards achieving the government’s levelling up priorities and fostering widespread access to the benefits of good connectivity in communities across the UK.

Technology and Decarbonisation Minister Jesse Norman said:

By turning lamp posts and other road infrastructure into smart devices such as public WiFi points, the government are investing in the ways everyday transport infrastructure can be transformed for a greener, cleaner future. This programme will boost connectivity across the country and increase electric vehicle charging access, helping us to reach our Net Zero goals.

UK and Australia Memorandum of Understanding on Telecoms Diversification

Minister Whittingdale today announced a Memorandum of Understanding on Telecoms Diversification between the UK and Australia.

Telecoms supply chains are global and working together with international partners is a critical piece of the government’s approach to achieving ambitions on telecoms diversification – reducing the global reliance on just a number of vendors to provide equipment for building 5G and future telecoms technologies networks and attracting new entrants to the UK market.

The MoU cements the strong foundations that already exist between the UK and Australia and will see the 2 countries strengthen cooperation on telecoms diversification, particularly the development of open and interoperable solutions such as open RAN, a kit which allows providers to ‘mix and match’ solutions from multiple vendors – enabling much more vendor diversity in the telecoms ecosystem.

Notes to editors

Smart Infrastructure Pilots Programme

Applications for the Smart Infrastructure Pilots programme are open to all eligible UK local authorities. The competition seeks to bring together innovative ideas and technologies from local communities across the country, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing. The deadline for applications is Friday 7 July at 23:59:59 GMT, and applicants can find out how to enter Smart Infrastructure Pilots Programme (SIPP) competition. The competition closes on Friday 7 July at 23:59:59 GMT.

The funding for the project comes from the Shared Outcomes Fund awarded by HMT. This fund is designed to work across government departments to achieve shared outcomes for multiple departments working together. This programme is a joint initiative between DSIT and DfT.

Local authorities are defined as follows: for England and Wales, bodies that are defined as local authorities for the purposes of this competition are as set out in section 33(1) of the Local Government Act 2003; for Scotland, they are the 32 local authorities as defined by Local Government etc. (Scotland) Act 1994; and for Northern Ireland, the 11 local councils.

All grant funded activities must be completed by 31 March 2025. Non-grant funded activities can continue beyond this date.

The SIPP programme is a separate, but complimentary initiative to the 5G Innovation Regions that was announced in April, forming part of DSIT’s wider programme to drive 5G adoption across the UK. This initiative will operate at scale and be empowered to unlock opportunities tailored to their specific needs and strengths, to generate value and growth at the local level - working with local industry and public services through the adoption of 5G and other advanced networking technologies.

These Smart Infrastructure pilots are smaller scale but similarly designed to help local authorities unlock greater connectivity for their communities through innovation and collaboration.

A local authority, if it believes it can address the requirements of both initiatives, is welcome to apply to both.

MoU

The MoU builds on the December 2022 Joint Statement on Telecommunications Supplier Diversity which saw Australia, Canada and the United States of America endorse the UK’s Open RAN Principles. First published in April 2022, the Open RAN Principles seek to guide industry towards the characteristics that the Government would like to see Open RAN possess to maximise the benefits that it could bring.