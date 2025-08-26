Chatham House
Bolivia shifts to the right, but its socialist legacy will linger
EXPERT COMMENT
Bolivian voters have ended two decades of leftist rule. But the legacy of former president Evo Morales and his organized base will cast a long shadow.
On 17 August, Bolivian voters massively rejected the once powerful leftist party Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) after nearly 20 years in power. In the early 2000s, MAS and its founder Evo Morales, a former coca growers’ union leader, had become a symbol of what many saw as a new era of political inclusion of the indigenous and poor across Latin America. To others, it was a tide of radical leftist autocrats.
But after two decades of consolidation of personal power, scandal and economic collapse, Bolivian voters want change. The two presidential candidates going through to second round elections on 19 October are the centre-right senator Rodrigo Paz and the conservative former interim president (2001-02) Jorge ‘Tuto’ Quiroga, a long-standing MAS opponent.
