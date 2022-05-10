NCFE
|Printable version
Bolton College FirstPass platform awarded funding as part of £1 million Assessment Innovation Fund
Bolton College, a leading further education college in the North West, has been awarded funding through our Assessment Innovation Fund to test its FirstPass platform, in a move that could revolutionise assessment models in England.
The 15-month pilot will test the efficacy and impact of using this online platform to support learners and teachers with the formative assessment of open-ended questions. FirstPass offers real-time feedback to learners as they compose their answers, allowing them to reflect and improve upon their work before submitting it to their teachers for final review and commentary.
It also marks an important step in the development of automated marking, as well as supporting learners with special educational needs, including autism.
The grant is part of our Assessment Innovation Fund, which will see £1 million worth of funding go towards supporting organisations in piloting new approaches to assessment and explore innovative uses of technology.
Aftab Hussain, ILT and LRC Manager at Bolton College, recently said:
“Colleagues at Bolton College are delighted to have the support from NCFE to pilot FirstPass with other further education colleges in the UK.
“The Assessment Innovation Fund gives us a wonderful opportunity to test the efficacy of using artificial intelligence to support the formative assessment of open-ended questions.”
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/bolton-college-innovation-fund/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Insights from Skills Builder Partnership’s Essential Skills Tracker03/03/2022 09:15:00
Skills Builder Partnership have released a ground-breaking report that investigates the state of essential skills in the UK. What did it say, and what actions should be taken?
How can Artificial Intelligence in online learning support emotional and social development?01/03/2022 16:15:00
Blog posted by: Dean Blewitt Learning Innovation Manager at NCFE.
Call It Out: 5 key takeaways from our “Staying Safe Online” webinar25/02/2022 11:15:00
As part of our recently launched anti-trolling campaign Call It Out, our latest webinar, Call It Out: Staying Safe Online, explored a number of themes relating to the ways we can tackle bullying through safer and more responsible use of online technology.
Reflecting on how remote invigilation has shaped smarter learning24/02/2022 13:33:00
Blog posted by: David Redden, Product Manager at NCFE.
Case study: Why Kiwi Education has delivered our Functional Skills for nearly a decade22/02/2022 16:15:00
Award-winning training provider, Kiwi Education, delivers a wide range of qualifications within the workplace, specialising in apprenticeships, traineeships, diplomas and short courses.
What happened when our CEO and an apprentice swapped roles for the week17/02/2022 16:15:00
To mark this year’s National Apprenticeship Week, our CEO David Gallagher completed a one-week job swap experience with one of our own apprentices, John-Joe Tams.
Case study: Checking in with yourself and building mental fitness16/02/2022 14:15:00
Becoming proactive in preventing mental health decline for their learners is extremely important to the Shrewsbury College Group – which is why they’ve come on board with Fika.
Celebrating success: reflecting on our past Aspiration Awards winners10/02/2022 16:15:00
This February, we're launching our Aspiration Awards 2022. The awards are all about honouring the success of learners, educators and educational organisations across the UK – because we know that behind every success, there is aspiration.