Bolton man pleads guilty to possession of a hammer in town centre

A man has admitted being in possession of a hammer and a small amount of cannabis following widespread disorder in Bolton in recent days.

Mathew Edge, 34, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court yesterday to possession of the offensive weapon, and possession of cannabis.

Police were in Bolton town centre on 4 August managing the ongoing disturbances when they saw Mathew Edge, who had his hood up and was wearing a balaclava.

He was searched by officers and found to be in possession of a hammer and a small amount of cannabis.

Following his guilty plea, Edge will be sentenced on 2 September 2024 at Bolton Crown Court.

Suzanne Llewellyn, Chief Crown Prosecutor of CPS North West, said: “Edge had no legitimate reason for carrying an offensive weapon and has been brought before the court swiftly to face justice.

“We are unequivocally clear: Whatever your motivation for wreaking havoc on your community, you will face the full force of the law.

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, said: “Our prosecutors are continuing to work closely with police to build the strongest possible cases, making rapid charging decisions and getting those involved in these shameful acts of violence and thuggery before the courts as quickly as possible.

“The work of the criminal justice system will continue in overdrive over the coming days to build the cases against the people who have been arrested and to identify the many others who have been involved.

“Justice is coming for those who have rained chaos on their local streets and to secure this, the CPS will act swiftly, working alongside our partners in the criminal justice system.”