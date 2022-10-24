Bond Street’s new Elizabeth line station now open

Today's opening of Bond Street Elizabeth line station – the jewel in the crown of the West End's transport provision – marks the completion of the last new station on the new railway.

The new station is set to relieve congestion at nearby stations, including Oxford Circus and make central London more accessible

From Sunday 6 November, the lines from Reading, Heathrow and Shenfield will connect with the central tunnels of the Elizabeth line transforming transport across the capital and beyond

The doors to the brand-new Bond Street Elizabeth line station have opened today, marking the completion of the last new station on the transformational new railway. Bond Street station is set to further radically improve travel across London and the South East by providing a new link to one of the busiest shopping districts in Europe ahead of the festive period.

This morning (Monday 24 October), London's Transport Commissioner, Andy Byford, was joined by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, Katherine Fletcher MP, to welcome some of the first customers at the new station. Visitors to the station were treated to a live performance by Rosie Graham, who performed a song from the National Theatre's new musical version of Sleeping Beauty, Hex.

The first Elizabeth line services arrived at the station at 05:47 this morning. From today, there will be a train service every five minutes, increasing to every three to four minutes at peak times from Sunday 6 November. There will be no service on Sunday 30 October, but a week later the Elizabeth line will run services seven days a week.

The opening of Bond Street completes the central section of the Elizabeth line as the last of the 10 new stations to open. As with the other central section stations, Bond Street has its own distinct character that reflects the environment and heritage of the local area in addition to architectural forms and materials that are consistent throughout all the new Elizabeth line stations.

The new station is step-free from street to train with two lifts to street level, further enhancing accessibility across the TfL network. The station is set to accommodate nearly 140,000 Elizabeth line passenger journeys daily. This will more than double the number of people currently using Bond Street station to visit the area - providing a welcome boost to businesses and easing congestion at nearby stations. The station will also increase the connectivity of the Elizabeth line with the Central and Jubilee lines through new interchanges.

Two brand new spacious ticket halls, with an abundance of natural light, lead passengers to the Elizabeth line platforms at the new station. Both entrances feature columns, which blur the line between interior and exterior spaces and help the station fit into its surroundings which is complemented by the choice of materials: red sandstone at Davies Street, and pale Portland stone at Hanover Square. Bronze is also used throughout the station - in ticket halls to frame ventilation grilles between columns, and above the escalator leading to the Davies Street entrance where an angular bronze ceiling provides decorative detailing and acoustic absorption. The escalator at the Hanover Square entrance is the longest escalator on the Elizabeth line at 60 metres long, and the second longest on the TfL network, just 1 metre behind the escalators at Angel Underground station.

Since opening on 24 May, the Elizabeth line has seen more than 27 million journeys on the central section, and more than 54 million journeys in total.

British artist Darren Almond has created three abstract artworks for the spaces above and around the new Bond Street station western ticket hall escalators, located at Davies Street. In form and style, two of these resemble large-scale adaptations of the embossed metal nameplates that were once affixed to British locomotives. Each work is made by the same heritage sign company that make boilerplates for locomotives. The artworks have been sponsored by Selfridges and the City of London Corporation.

In addition to the new station improvements, Crossrail worked with Westminster City Council on improvements to the area around the station. Exiting the eastern ticket hall at Hanover Square, passengers will now encounter a revamped green space: Medici Courtyard. The courtyard is a result of a public realm transformation led by Westminster City Council in collaboration with adjacent property owners and developers. It is also the first public courtyard to open in Mayfair for more than a century.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

“I'm delighted to be here today as the spectacular new Elizabeth line station at Bond Street opens to passengers for the first time. The spacious, stylish and step-free station at Bond Street is a huge boost for our retail and hospitality businesses and will radically improve travel across London and the South East by providing a new link to one of the busiest shopping districts in Europe ahead of the festive period. I can't wait for Londoners and visitors to our capital to experience this beautiful new station for themselves. “The opening of the Elizabeth line by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington in May was a landmark moment, not just for London but for the entire country. It is playing a crucial role in our recovery from the pandemic and delivering a £42 billion boost to the UK economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of new homes and jobs. “The Elizabeth line is helping to build a better London - a fairer, greener and more prosperous city for all. I'm so proud of this new line.”

Transport Minister, Katherine Fletcher, said:

“Just five months after officially opening, the Elizabeth line has shown itself to be a beacon of British success, delivering more than 54 million journeys and creating 55,000 jobs. “The opening of Bond Street station is only set to build on this success, servicing over 140,000 people a day and better connecting Londoners to the UK's biggest shopping areas and the heart of the legendary West End. I'm delighted to be here today and immensely proud of the role the Government has played in making this a reality through our £9 billion investment.”

Andy Byford, London's Transport Commissioner, said:

“This new station is the jewel in the crown of the West End's transport provision. It is truly spectacular. I promised that Bond Street would open in autumn, and we have delivered on that promise. It is now set to serve as a significant new link to one of the most popular shopping districts in Europe, just in time for the busy festive period this year. “When I came to TfL I set two clear priorities, one of which was to get the Elizabeth line open without further delay. Today's opening, after years of hard work, marks the completion of the central section of the Elizabeth line, which now includes 10 world-class new stations. I am also pleased that through journeys from the east and west into central London are now less than two weeks away. “It has been a huge privilege to have served as the Transport Commissioner for this incredible city. I am proud to have worked alongside a great team to get this station open and complete the railway. I encourage everyone to visit and use it as our capital continues to chart a bright future.”

Ros Morgan, Chief Executive, Heart of London Business Alliance, said:

“It's fantastic news for the West End that the Elizabeth line is reaching another milestone with the opening of Bond Street station. “This step-change in improving connectivity and accessibility comes at a time when our members need it the most. London's ability to drive growth for the rest of the UK depends on a clean, safe, modern, and well-funded transport system. If it is easy, accessible and enjoyable to get around then this supports the businesses and cultural institutions of the West End. “Investment in world-class transport and infrastructure like the new Elizabeth line sends the message loud and clear that as a city, London is open to residents, workers and visitors.”

Dee Corsi, Interim CEO, New West End Company, said:

“Today's opening reflects and enhances the importance of London's West End to Britain's economy. The new Bond Street station serves the heart of one of the world's most popular shopping and leisure districts, linking us to the most advanced rail line of any global city centre. “By carrying millions of visitors and commuters into the West End every year, it will further enhance our district and encourage continued investment.”

Cllr Paul Dimoldenberg, Westminster City Council's Cabinet Member for City Management and Air Quality, said:

“The Elizabeth line is a marvellous and very welcome addition to our vital transport infrastructure. “It's an early Christmas present for our retailers, restaurants, theatres, bars and other businesses who have had such a tough time these past few years. Nowhere else can compete with the magic of the West End and now it's even easier for people from right across London to get to it and enjoy everything it has to offer.”

Bennie Gray, Founder of Grays Antiques, said:

“This station opening is such a great pleasure. Crossrail is an astonishing engineering achievement which is right up there with the work of Brunel and Stephenson. I hope that the opening of the new Bond Street Elizabeth line station will encourage those who plan and control its future to make sure that Mayfair's historic, distinctive and almost legendary status is nurtured and preserved. “Having watched the construction unfold on our doorstep, our family of 100 antique and jewellery dealers are overjoyed at the opportunity for connectivity that this new station opening will bring with it. We hope to welcome Christmas shoppers from far and wide through our doors on Davies Street.”

Customers can plan their journeys on the Elizabeth line using the TfL Go app and Journey Planner. Customers will now be able to travel from Bond Street to stations such as Liverpool Street and Canary Wharf in 8 minutes and 15 minutes respectively.

Notes to Editors