Book now for our 2022 Forward Thinking conference

The theme for this year's event is 'Insolvency response for uncertain times'.

Online tickets are now available

The Insolvency Service invites you to the Research and Technical Conference at Nottingham Trent University on Friday 18 November 2022.

The Forward Thinking conference facilitates a link between academia, the insolvency sector and policymakers. Papers will be presented on the theme of ‘Forward Thinking: insolvency response for uncertain times’.

Papers will be presented by key figures from academia and industry including:

Dr Katharina Möser, University of Birmingham

Professor Yvonne Joyce, University of Glasgow and Eileen Maclean, Insolvency Support Services

Ben Luxford of R3 and Stewart Perry from Fieldfisher LLP

Philip Hertz, Melissa Coakley, Giles Allison and Robert Davey from Clifford Chance

Dr John Tribe, University of Liverpool

Professor Peter Walton, University of Wolverhampton and Professor Andrew Keay, University of Leeds

Dr Stephen Baister, Board Director of Manolete Partners

Online attendees are encouraged to comment and post questions for each session, so get involved and book your free online tickets now: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/forward-thinking-insolvency-response-in-uncertain-times-tickets-438888646757.

If you wish to join us at Nottingham Trent University, there are a limited number of in-person tickets available.

The papers and presentations from last year’s Conference on ‘insolvency strategies for a post-pandemic economy’ held at Aston University, Birmingham, can be viewed here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-insolvency-service-forward-thinking-conference.