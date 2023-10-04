National Archives
|Printable version
Book on Victorian poverty wins major prize
A major new book on nineteenth century poverty co-authored between staff at The National Archives and Nottingham Trent University has won the North American Victorian Studies Association’s (NAVSA) prize for best book in the field published in 2022.
In Their Own Write: Contesting the New Poor Law, 1834–1900, by Steven King, Paul Carter, Natalie Carter, Peter Jones and Carol Beardmore, focusses on letters from English and Welsh paupers, the wider poor and their advocates, that are held at The National Archives in record series MH 12: Poor Law Union Correspondence. For the first time the history of nineteenth century English and Welsh poverty has been produced based on the testimony of the poor themselves.
Dr Paul Carter, Principal Records Specialist, Collaborative Projects, The National Archives said:
‘We are thrilled that our book has been recognised in this way and are honoured that the North American Victorian Studies Association (NAVSA) has chosen our volume as best book in field. This underpins the importance of archival records research in surfacing voices not usually heard. In most cases, history records the views of the political and economically powerful; but in this case we have the concerns, fears and demands of the poor laid bare giving us an exceptionally clear and rich understanding of what life was like for the poor in Victorian times.’
Professor Steven King, Professor of Social and Economic History, Nottingham Trent University said:
‘The main theme of the book examines and explains how the Victorian poor (including those in workhouses), used letter writing to the central poor law authority in London to try and make their life and living conditions better. They complained of ill treatment, medical neglect, lack of food, punishment regimes etc. as well as making positive arguments for such things as paid employment through public works and rights for medical care. These instances of letter writing demonstrate an agency not often attached to the Victorian poor – but one we have demonstrated again and again throughout this book.’
In their citation, the judges for the prize stated that the book provides a “…history from below of the New Poor Law [that] ensures that the voices of the poor will necessarily be part of future studies of social welfare, government administration and information management, disability, gender politics, and Victorian periodicals and media”.
There are many thousands of letters, petitions, witness statements etc. by which the poor complained of their treatment when bound by necessity to ask for “poor relief”. Although the Victorian poor had a legal right to claim relief it was less explicit in the legislation that they have a right to relief. Therefore, relief itself was contested throughout the Victorian period. These records, and thus the voices of the poor themselves, were bound into the 16,741 (rather large) volumes of poor law correspondence now held by The National Archives. The vast majority of these letters, petitions and statements, have been previously overlooked and underused until the commencement of our project. The historic poor then were rarely silent about their condition – they have been shouting at us from the archive.
Tags: North American Victorian Studies Association, Nottingham Trent University, poor law
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/book-on-victorian-poverty-wins-major-prize/
Latest News from
National Archives
Discovery maintenance on 9 October29/09/2023 13:25:00
On Monday 9 October, Discovery (our online catalogue) and some related services will be closed for essential maintenance between 08:30 and 17:30 BST.
Back to school: discover our learning resources and taught sessions13/09/2023 13:15:00
Our award-winning education service provides invaluable support for teachers and students with a full range of learning resources and taught sessions covering the span of British history from the medieval period to present day. We also provide a dedicated learning programme for students with Specialist Educational Needs and Disabilities.
Additional handling procedures for some documents13/09/2023 11:15:00
Last year, we temporarily withdrew access to the record series, FCO 141 (Foreign and Commonwealth Office and predecessors: Records of Former Colonial Administrations: Migrated Archives) because we found evidence of historical preservation treatment.
Archives Revealed programme awards 10 new cataloguing grants16/08/2023 13:05:00
Archives Revealed has awarded 10 new cataloguing grants, totalling nearly £350,000, to archives across the UK.
Archives for Everyone 2023-27 published07/08/2023 11:15:00
National Archives shared the priorities in their Archives for Everyone 2023-27 strategic plan. This opens a new chapter in their transformation, outlining their vision for the next four years and looking ahead to where they want to be by 2038, when they will celebrate the bicentenary of the Public Record Office.
Archive Service Accreditation Panel latest awards25/07/2023 15:25:00
Archive Service Accreditation is the UK wide standard for archive services.
Cabinet Office Files Released24/07/2023 16:15:00
We recently (20 July 2023) released Cabinet Office files covering Tony Blair’s Labour administration (PREM 49), miscellaneous appointments to various public positions (PREM 5) including the Poet Laureate and the Office of Astronomer Royal, and office diaries from John Major’s time as prime minister (PREM 32).
Join our User Advisory Group10/07/2023 14:15:00
Would you like to represent the views of archive users and help to improve our services? If you are a regular archive user then we would love to hear from you, as we are seeking new voluntary representatives to join our User Advisory Group (UAG).