Bookings now open for DCDC23

We’re pleased to announce, along with our partners at the British Library and Jisc, that you can now register to attend this year’s DCDC conference.

DCDC brings together colleagues from across the GLAMA sector (Galleries, Libraries, Archives, Museums and Academia).This year’s event takes place between 11 and 13 July, online via EventsAir and in person at Durham University.

We are delighted to offer two types of bursaries for the conference (registration and expenses). We want to ensure we include the widest range of voices, experiences and backgrounds in our discussions, and the bursaries help those in need of additional support. Previous applicants have received bursaries for reasons including caring responsibilities, clashes with paid work, or lack of training budget at their organisation. The bursary application deadline is 17:00 on Friday 26 May.

About DCDC23: Radical Reimagining

The Covid-19 pandemic led to radical shifts in the ways we work in the GLAMA sector. How we collaborate and engage our communities, as well as the tools we use and the skills needed to do so, have all changed dramatically. We invite you to join the DCDC community in a conversation exploring the interplay between physical and virtual realms, the difference between the ‘materiality’ of physical collections and digital interventions.

The DCDC23 programme will explore this and offer an opportunity for individuals or groups at all stages of their careers to contribute to the discussion, as we bring together colleagues from across the GLAMA sector. Full details of the programme will be published in the coming weeks.